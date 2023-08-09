Riverton Police: Officers responded to a man with gunshot wounds

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 8

8:13 a.m. Great Plains Road – The RPD assisted the BIA Wind River Police Department with a gunshot victim at SageWest Riverton Hospital’s Emergency Room. A spokesman at the Fremont County Coroner’s Office would not confirm or deny that the victim had died, but they did say it was not their case and they could not comment.

9:29 a.m. 500 block East Park Ave. – A citizen called in requesting help for a unhoused female who was the victim of an assault Tuesday night. A report is pending.

11:19 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A 46-year-old female was given a courtesy ride to the hospital after entering a business and requesting an ambulance.

2:13 p.m. Riverton City Park – Responding to a disorderly incident, police determined a male subject had a stick to ignite a fire in a grill within the park and was not threatening any body with it.

700 block East Sunset – Velinda Brown, 49, Riverton did not leave the area when asked to do so and was arrested for Trespassing.

4:26 p.m. 700 block North 2nd West, Sunset Park – A report was received of a vandalism to a restroom at Sunset Park with a sink broken. A report was taken.

4:40 p.m. 700 block West Main – Steven Amos, 51, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of 0.20.

5:09 p.m. 400 block West Adams – Larry Schaller, 41, Riverton was arrested on a two day hold for Probation and Parole.

6:25 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A black 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup was lent to an individual and it hasn’t been returned yet. The owner did not want to report the vehicle stolen, but a report was taken. An officer followed up with leads but the truck is still missing.

8:51 800 block North Federal – A woman called police and then began eating candy. When officers arrived, the involved business did not wish to press shoplifting charges but did want the individual trespassed. Officers located Myra Ridgely, 71, Ethete nearby and issued her a No Trespass order. She had a BAC of .159 and she also had a Riverton City warrant for which she was arrested.

August 9

5:42 a.m. 200 block North Broadway – An unhoused person without shoes was found sleeping in the foyer of USBank. He was moved along.