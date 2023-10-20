Riverton Police: Man Spit at Business Clerk; Machete used in Assault

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 17

11:50 a.m. 400 block North Federal at East Lincoln – A black was witnessed running over a stop sign and fleeing the area. Streets and Alley was notified of the downed sign.

2:34 p.m. 4000 block Prestwich Place – A runaway report was taken on a 17-year-old Riverton girl.

7:19 p.m. 900 block North Elm St. – Officers met with a RP who said she had not had contact with her father in several days. The brought a key to the residence and she asked them to go into the house to check on her father. Upon entry the officers found an 83-year-old male who appeared to have been deceased for 36 to 48 hours with no visible signs of trauma and there was nothing in the residence that indicated a crime may have been committed. The Coroner’s office was contacted.

7:31 p.m. 300 block South 12th East – Officers contacted Alyssa Kilcrease, 22, Riverton outside of the residence and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .211.

October 18

1:35 a.m. 300 block North Federal – A 38-year-old male was issued a no trespass notice after he spit several times at a clerk. An other customer intervened and pushed the man away.

11:00 a.m. 700 block North Federal – Officers located Brian Dodge, 38, Riverton and arrested him for Public intoxication with a BAC of .311. During the book in process he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and he was also charged with that.

11:43 a.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Victoria Moss, 64, Ethete presented herself to the Riverton Police department in regards to a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody.

12:19 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie St. – This call was in regards to a couple breaking up and the male half returning to the residence to pick up his stuff. Routine check for wants on those involved showed an active Fremont County arrest warrant for Jeffrey Medicinehorse, 33, Riverton and he was taken into custody.

6:15 p.m. 800 block North 8th West – Officers located George O’Neal, 72, Riverton who had been drinking and asked him to move along. He walked a short ways off and then was observed urinating in public whereupon he was cited for Indecent Exposure.

7:37 p.m. 800 block North Federal – When officers confronted an individual who would not leave a business, he immediately complained of heart and lung pain and was subsequently transported by EMS. Because he had been previously issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business the 57-year-old male was cited for Trespassing.

8:27 a.m. 100 block South 3rd East – A 36-year-old male victim who claimed he was attacked by a person wielding a machete, was found with lacerations and was transported by EMS. Officers located the scene where the assault took place and numerous individuals have been interviewed. At the hospital the victim gave several different accounts of what had happened to him. Investigation continues.