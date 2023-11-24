Riverton Police: Juvenile Females Stole a Vehicle, Tried to Run Away when Stopped:

The Riverton Police Report on November 23

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 22

4:16 p.m. 400 block South Federal – A call was received of people trying to get into vehicles. A responding officer found two individuals sleeping in a vehicle which was parked on a lot and after further investigation Dawn Addison, 44, Saint Stephens and Haley Headley, 20, Riverton were both arrested for Public Intoxication.

6:46 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie St. – A runaway report was taken on a 16-year-old Lander girl who the RP said has been missing since October 30th and she has been placed into NCIC.

7:31 p.m. 100 West Bell Ave. – A stolen vehicle report. The keys had been left in the vehicle and a stolen report was taken. Approximately three hours later an RPD officer spotted the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued when he tried to stop it. The three occupants, 14, 15 and 16-year-old Riverton girls fled from the scene but were caught and taken into custody. The 14-year-old girl was charged with Auto Theft, MIP (BAC .058) Eluding and Interference. The 16-year-old girl, who was also listed as a Runaway, was charged with MUI (BAC of .116) and Interference and the 15-year-old girl was charged with Interference.

7:32 p.m. 400 block East Pershing – A male subject entered a business and said he needed an ambulance. Chauncy Friday, 57, Ethete had been issued a No Trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion and so, after receiving medical clearance, he was arrested for Trespassing.

November 23

1:36 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – A fight was reported. When officers arrived two individuals were still fighting and Araceli Vargas, 36, Riverton and Anissa Wallowing bull, 28, Cheyenne were both arrested for Fighting in Public.