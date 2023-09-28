Riverton Police: Jaywalkers Found with Warrants; Simple Assault Reported

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 27

10:15 a.. 2660 Peck Ave., CWC – One female and one male who are not students at the college have been told to leave but continue to stay in a dorm there. The college asked to have them trespassed. A report is pending.

11:37 a.m. 2600 Peck Ave., CWC – Kadin Rown, 26, Gig Harbor, WA, was arrested for Probation and Parole on a two-day hold.

6:13 p.m. 500 block East Fremont – – A plastic purple skull, orange pumpkin and black cat valued at $60 total were taken from a deck at the residence. A report was filed and the area was placed on extra patrol.

6:13 p.m. 200 block North Federal – An Officer stopped and talked to a group of five individuals who had just jaywalked in the 200 block of North Federal Blvd causing a number of cars to brake sharply. Routine checks determined that two of them had active warrants. Charlo Yellowfox, 36, Riverton had a Riverton City warrant and Nellie Sittingeagle, 29, Riverton had two Fremont County arrest warrants. They were both taken in to custody

6:38 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – Drunk Driver Complaint. The responding officer located the REDDI vehicle as it was pulling into a parking lot and contacted the driver. The 22-year-old driver advised that his windshield was extremely dirty and he had pulled into the lot to clean it so that he could see where he was going. Negative DWUI. No action was taken.

8:32 p.m. 1200 block West Main St. – An Officer located John Brown, 70, Fort Washakie and arrested him for Trespassing when routine checks revealed he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion.

8:49 p.m. 100 block North 13th East – A man complained that his wife had assaulted him. The 33-year-old female, who was gone when officers arrived, had assaulted her 66-year-old husband who displayed several cuts and bruises as a result. A report was taken and further action against the wife is pending.

10:29 p.m. 800 block Rainbow Dr. – Home Burglary – Entry may have been gained by prying the rear door of the apartment. Missing is a 65″ Seiki Television valued at $940. A suspect has been named and a report was taken.