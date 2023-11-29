Riverton Police: Hypothermic Woman Laying on Bike Path Taken to Hospital by an Officer

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November 28

11:12 a.m. 800 block East Sunset at North Federal – A black 2015 Jeep and a white 2024 Dodge Ram were involved in a traffic crash with road blockage. A report is pending.

2:44 p.m. 700 block West Main at North 8th West – A red Subaru and a white Dodge Durango were involved in a traffic crash ith road blockage. A report is pending.

2:51 p.m. 100 North 1st at East Main – An officer located a traffic crash while responding to a different crash. A report is pending.

3:06 p.m. 300 blok East Fremont Avenue – A 24-year-old male was reported to be passed out on a sidewalk across from Motel 6. The man had injuries to his face which he said had occurred the night before when he had “Defended his sister’s honor” but did not want to talk about it further. He refused an offer of an ambulance and the officer gave him a courtesy ride to the hospital.

3:59 p.m. 600 block South Federal – Officers contacted a 36-year-old male who matched the given description of a man waving a knife around. Officers contacted the subject and he did indeed have a knife in his pocket. Further investigation found that he had not threatened anyone nor did he have any intentions of doing so. He was convinced to place the knife into his backpack to avoid any future confusion and released from the scene.

4:33 p.m. 1 Hill Street at West Main – A Ford Ranger and a GMC van were involved in a crash, no injuries reported. A report is pending.

7:03 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Responding officers located two females who had entered a house and found that they lived there. However it was also determined that they had reportedly been involved in an incident earlier in Hudson and a County Deputy who was on scene as back up took both of them into custody.

9:00 p.m. 100 block West Main on the Bike Path – Officers located a 46-year-old lady who was reported laying on the bike path. Officers found that although she had two Riverton City warrants she also had serious signs of hypothermia and transported her in a police car to the hospital. The warrants will be served later.

10:41 p.m. 100 block North Third East – A male subject was reported to be laying on a sidewalk, Morry Sunrhodes, 35, Saint Stephens was found as described and found to have 3 Riverton City warrants for which he was arrested.

November 29

2:00 a.m. 100 block North Broadway. A fight was reported. The fight, while loud, was only verbal. Routine checks on the two involved produced an active Fremont County warrant for Yvette Mascarenaz, 37, Riverton and she was arrested.