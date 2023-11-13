Riverton Police: Hit and Run Incidents Reported; Man Caught Huffing “Shoe Goo” in Police Department Lobby

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November 10

7:12 a.m. 300 block East Main Street – An employee reporting for work saw a pair of legs in the foyer and called police. Two people sleeping there were moved along.

11:49 p.m. Tamarisk Dr. – A gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was east bound in the 600 block of West Monroe when it was struck from behind by a black 2007 GMC Yukon. The Yukon then drove past the the first vehicle and left the scene. The first vehicle then followed the GMC south out of town while the driver called the police and kept them informed. WRPD stopped the vehicle just south of town and an RPD officer contacted the driver. Austin Lonebear, 29, Riverton was cited for Leaving The Scene. Both involved vehicles sustained damage in excess of $1,000.

3:05 p.m. 1000 block North Federal – A red 2019 Ford Struck a mailbox causing $1,000 damage to the vehicle and $200 damage to the mailbox – A Report taken. The motorist left the scene but called police to report she had to pick up her children first and then called in once home.

4:24 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – A man called to say he had been assaulted inside a bar. The reporting party left before officers arrived and when he was located a few blocks away he said that he had not been assaulted but had fallen and hit his head and he refused EMS. A report was taken.

4:31 p.m. 100 block East Adams – A mother reported her 5-year-old daughter had left the house while she was in the shower and now should could not find here. Police and Firefighters responded to search, but the little girl was found inside the house and was okay.

November 11

2:48 a.m. 3400 block West Main – Danielle Boyd, 22, Riverton was stopped on West Main after her vehicle was observed weaving across several lanes of traffic. She showed signs of alcohol impairment and then failed Field Sobriety tests. She was arrested for DWUI and a later breath sample indicated a BAC of .171.

3:47 a.m. 900 block East Sunset – Joshua Higby, 42, Riverton was driving a 2003 Cadillac on East Sunset when he struck a parked 1984 Mercedes causing major damage to both vehicles. Responding officer noted signs of impairment and mister Higby failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.

10:47 a.m. Pure Gas Road, in adjacent field – Officers contacted and walked a 43-year-old male back to his nearby residence.

1:03 p.m. 700 block East Park – John Abeyta, 42- Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .254.

4:31 p.m. 1300 East Jackson – A call was received that an intoxicated relative was refusing to leave the home. Officers contacted Anthony Hopper, 55, inside a residence and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant for contempt of Court. A breath sample at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .17.

9:03 1200 West Main Street – A parked 2010 black Jeep Liberty was struck on the driver’s side by an unknown white vehicle which then left the scene. A report was taken.

November 12

1:17 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – A 21-year-old female was experiencing alcohol withdrawal symptoms and was transported by EMS.

2:48 p.m. 200 block East Bell – A runaway report was taken and when the 17 year later returned home on his own he was found to be under the influence of marijuana which he admitted to having used and he was cited for that offense.

9:11 816 North Federal – Cory Sunrhodes, 37, Fort Washakie was observed in the Police Department lobby huffing “Shoe Goo” from a plastic bag. He was arrested for Use Of A Toxic Substance.