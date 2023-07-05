Riverton Police: Fireworks Complaints; Fire caused evacuation of mobile home; Arrests

Riverton Police Report received on July 5, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Riverton Police Report received on July 5, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 30

9:48 a.m. Riverton area – A caller said she had a video of children being abused. Upon investigation there was no abuse. Kids were playing in the video.

12:38 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – A report was received of two kids, ages 3 and 7, who had thrown kittens against the wall and killed them. The RPD’s Animal Control Officer has initiated a report on this and has also taken a puppy into custody for safe keeping.

12:57 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Officers contacted a 38-year-old male and issued him a no trespass order for the involved business and escorted him off of the property.

1:39 p.m. 100 block Garnet Drive – A resident reported receiving threatening text messages. A report is pending.

2:34 p.m. 500 block College View Drive – The reporting party left on vacation on the 22nd and when he returned he found that his work belt and attached tools and equipment had been stolen from his truck which he had left unlocked in his driveway. The belt and equipment were valued at $300.

3:35 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – The Department of Family Services requested officers stand by while they conducted a home visit. Two children were taken into protective custody during the visit.

5:37 p.m. 1300 block West Park – Gary Moon, 43, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .364.

6:03 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – A female juvenile runaway was spotted an an address here. A report is pending.

7:29 p.m. 200 block East Bell Avenue – A complaint was received of neighbors shooting off fireworks. An Officer reported kids were throwing snap pops, which are allowed in the city. No law enforcement action was taken.

10:06 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – While backing a FCSO deputy on a car stop on West Main, RPD officers found that both of the car’s occupants had Riverton City warrants for their arrest. Austin Paul, 32, Pavillion and Samantha Gloy, 37, address unknown, were both taken into custody on their warrants.

10:30 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – RPD contacted some individuals who were lighting off fireworks and asked them to stop. They did.

July 1

2:13 a.m. A hit and run was reported. The suspect vehicle, which was described as a large black truck with a camper shell, struck a parked red 2018 Toyota RAV 4 causing major damage to it’s driver side. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle which will have significant damage to it’s passenger side and and a red paint transfer.

8:54 a.m. 1200 West Main St. – A 32-year-old male was apparently hit in the head with a stick. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but later left against the Hospital’s advice. Officers interviewed a number of individuals on scene in regards to what had happened and in the course of that investigation one of them, a 55-year-old male, went into cardiac arrest. An officer performed CPR on him until he too was taken to the hospital. An investigation continues.

11:30 a.m. 1000 block West Main – A license plate was reported stolen from a church van. A report was taken and the missing license plate number was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center.)

7:09 p.m. 1000 block Rill Court – A welfare check was requested on a man’s mother whom he hasn’t spoken to lately. The Mom was contacted and asked to call her son.

7:46 p.m. 700 block East Park – A resident called to report a sleeping bag and a big knife were found outside of her home. The items were booked into the RPD’s property and the residence were placed on extra patrol.

8:04 800 block North Federal – Patrick Duran, 34, Riverton was arrested for Interference for giving a false name to the officers and for carrying a concealed weapon in the form of a machete which he had hidden under his sweatshirt. At the station a test indicated his BAC was .327.

10:47 p.m. 1600 Pure Gas Road and Webbwood – Charmayne C’Hair, 31, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication.

11:04 p.m. 600 block Spencer Street – Jeremy Merta, 45, Riverton was talked down out of the tree and a check found him to be on probation. When he was searched officers found him to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Merta was then arrested for Possession of the methamphetamine on his third subsequent offense which is a felony.

July 2

8:19 a.m. 300 block Hursh Street – A residential fire alarm went off that sent Riverton Firefighters to the location only to discover there was no fire, but rather food burned on a cook stove.

9:30 a.m. 800 block South Federal – A male advised police that he had been stabbed at a location on Rendezvous Road. RPD officers stood by with the victim until the BIA Wind River Police could respond.

2100 block North Federal – A former store employee reportedly took a bank bag. The business reported $750 was missing. The employee in question returned $400 of it. An Investigation continues.

2:25 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – A report was taken on a 13-year-old female who was reported as a runaway. The juvenile was entered into NCIC.

2:48 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – A suspect carried a $418 hot water heater out of the store, loaded it into his truck and left There is good video of the incident and the truck has been identified. The Investigation continues.

3:33 p.m. 200 North Federal – Benita Smith, 57, Kinnear was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for no registration. Routine checks revealed a Fremont County warrant for her and she was arrested.

5:42 p.m. – 3000 block College Hill Drive – Multiple juveniles were shooting off fireworks at children and at a front door before running off to another apartment building. The responding officer was Unable to Locate the boys but they did locate a possible relative who said she would talk with them.

9:11 p.m. 600 block West Main – A female in a lobby stated she was sexually assaulted by a male in her room and she would like him removed. A report is pending.

July 3

3:32 a.m. 900 block East Monroe – An Officer stopped a vehicle for driving without lights and discovered five juveniles inside ranged in age from 12 to 16 years old with a large amount of liquor inside. The 16-year-old driver then claimed to have just broken in to Frank’s Liquor store in Hudson. The juveniles were all taken into custody on several unrelated charges and the investigation continues.

8:55 a.m. 100 block South Third East – Graffiti was reported on a south facing wall. Cost to paint over it estimated at $40

1:10 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A T-bone crash was reported and the suspect vehicle fled. Struck was a 2001 red GMC pickup. A report is pending

1:45 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Brandon SunRhodes, 31, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:03 p.m. 100 bloc East Jefferson – A report of a neighbors vicious dogs was received. A report is pending.

4:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Officers contacted two female juveniles in the area and as it turned out, both were signed runaways. 13-and 14-year-old girls were taken into custody and turned over to their responsible parties.

5:13 p.m. 200 block North Smith Road at East Park – A tree had been blown over onto the roadway forcing vehicles to drive around it. The tree was cut up by the Public Works Department and removed while officers provided traffic control.

6:08 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Dustin Bigmedicine, 42, Riverton was cited for racking up a $45.63 food and bar bill for which he couldn’t pay.

8:03 p.m. 900 block East Pershing Ave. – A 1998 red Chevrolet truck struck a parked home-made trailer causing major damage to both.

7:32 p.m. City of Riverton – starting at this time and continuing into the evening, complaints of individuals shooting off fireworks came from the 1300 block of West Park, 100 block of West Bell Ave., 3000 block of College Hill Drive, the 400 block of North 2nd West, the 1400 block of Redwood Drive, and the 400 block of Birch Avenue in Wind River Estates.

9:23 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Report taken for documentation. A fellow was bitten on the finger by a friend’s pit bull and when it got infected he had to go to the doctor’s.

July 4

12:05 a.m. Duane Medicinecloud, 32, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check found him to have a Fremont County warrant and he was arrested on that,

8:17 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A child was left at the store. The mother came back and picked the child up.

9:08 a.m. 1500 block East Monroe, Cozy Mobile Home Park – A fire was reported in the bedroom of a home. The RPD assisted evacuating kids from the home while other family members escaped. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

1:23 p.m. 200 block East Main Street – Jeralyn Meyers, 41, Riverton was arrested for urinating in public.

1:33 p.m. 1400 block Redwood Dr. – Two people were reported to be in a physical fight. There was only one 30-year-old fellow in the area when officers arrived and he said that he had just broken up a fight between his younger brother and sister.

1:55 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – Damon SunRhodes, 40, Fort Washakie had locked himself in a bathroom when officers arrived and refused to come out. Staff unlocked the door and Mister SunRhodes was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

4:56 p.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .396.

5:14 p.m. 200 block North Federal at East Park – Virgil Behan, 35, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation. The officer recognized him and knew that there was an outstanding US Marshal’s warrant and arrested him.

6:05 p.m. Riverton area – A man reported his brother had not been heard from in five days. A report is pending.

6:19 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – Someone reported the road was spray painted and that someone had run over a dog at large. A report is pending.

7:10 p .m. Navaho Ave. – Samuel Teran, 28, Riverton was arrested for Interference after he gave offices a false name and then interfered with an on-scene investigation.

7:18 p.m. 200 block Garnet Drive, Cliffview Mobile Home Village – A complaint was received of children throwing fireworks on someone else’s private property. Officers counseled the kids on how to air fireworks correctly.

8:13 p.m. North Federal – Philip Rivera, 38, Riverton was arrested for public Intoxication.

8:31 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – Frederic Hanway, 56, from Ethete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

9:06 p.m. 900 block Tundra Drive – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .132 and released to his guardian.

July 5

12L28 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Four underage individuals were cited for MUI. (Neither their names nor ages were listed n the involvements).

Riverton Police Report received on July 5, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 30

9:48 a.m. Riverton area – A caller said she had a video of children being abused. Upon investigation there was no abuse. Kids were playing in the video.

12:38 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – A report was received of two kids, ages 3 and 7, who had thrown kittens against the wall and killed them. The RPD’s Animal Control Officer has initiated a report on this and has also taken a puppy into custody for safe keeping.

12:57 p.m. 200 block North Federal –

July 3

8:55 a.m. 100 block South Third East – Graffiti was reported on a south facing wall. Cost to paint over it estimated at $40

1:10 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A T-bone crash was reported and the suspect vehicle fled. Struck was a 2001 red GMC pickup. A report is pending

1:45 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Brandon SunRhodes, 31, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:03 p.m. 100 bloc East Jefferson – A report of a neighbors vicious dogs was received. A report is pending.

4:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Officers contacted two female juveniles in the area and as it turned out, both were signed runaways. 13-and 14-year-old girls were taken into custody and turned over to their responsible parties.

5:13 p.m. 200 block North Smith Road at East Park – A tree had been blown over onto the roadway forcing vehicles to drive around it. The tree was cut up by the Public Works Department and removed while officers provided traffic control.

6:08 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Dustin Bigmedicine, 42, Riverton was cited for racking up a $45.63 food and bar bill for which he couldn’t pay.

8:03 p.m. 900 block East Pershing Ave. – A 1998 red Chevrolet truck struck a parked home-made trailer causing major damage to both.

7:32 p.m. City of Riverton – starting at this time and continuing into the evening, complaints of individuals shooting off fireworks came from the 1300 block of West Park, 100 block of West Bell Ave., 3000 block of College Hill Drive, the 400 block of North 2nd West, the 1400 block of Redwood Drive, and the 400 block of Birch Avenue in Wind River Estates.

9:23 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Report taken for documentation. A fellow was bitten on the finger by a friend’s pit bull and when it got infected he had to go to the doctor’s.

July 4

12:05 a.m. Duane Medicinecloud, 32, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check found him to have a Fremont County warrant and he was arrested on that,

8:17 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A child was left at the store. The mother came back and picked the child up.

9:08 a.m. 1500 block East Monroe, Cozy Mobile Home Park – A fire was reported in the bedroom of a home. The RPD assisted evacuating kids from the home while other family members escaped. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

1:23 p.m. 200 block East Main Street – Jeralyn Meyers, 41, Riverton was arrested for urinating in public.

1:33 p.m. 1400 block Redwood Dr. – Two people were reported to be in a physical fight. There was only one 30-year-old fellow in the area when officers arrived and he said that he had just broken up a fight between his younger brother and sister.

1:55 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – Damon SunRhodes, 40, Fort Washakie had locked himself in a bathroom when officers arrived and refused to come out. Staff unlocked the door and Mister SunRhodes was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

4:56 p.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .396.

5:14 p.m. 200 block North Federal at East Park – Virgil Behan, 35, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation. The officer recognized him and knew that there was an outstanding US Marshal’s warrant and arrested him.

6:05 p.m. Riverton area – A man reported his brother had not been heard from in five days. A report is pending.

6:19 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – Someone reported the road was spray painted and that someone had run over a dog at large. A report is pending.

7:10 p .m. Navaho Ave. – Samuel Teran, 28, Riverton was arrested for Interference after he gave offices a false name and then interfered with an on-scene investigation.

7:18 p.m. 200 block Garnet Drive, Cliffview Mobile Home Village – A complaint was received of children throwing fireworks on someone else’s private property. Officers counseled the kids on how to air fireworks correctly.

8:13 p.m. North Federal – Philip Rivera, 38, Riverton was arrested for public Intoxication.

8:31 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – Frederic Hanway, 56, from Ethete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

9:06 p.m. 900 block Tundra Drive – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .132 and released to his guardian.

July 5

12L28 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Four underage individuals were cited for MUI. (Neither their names nor ages were listed n the involvements).

Riverton Police Report received on July 5, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 30

9:48 a.m. Riverton area – A caller said she had a video of children being abused. Upon investigation there was no abuse. Kids were playing in the video.

12:38 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – A report was received of two kids, ages 3 and 7, who had thrown kittens against the wall and killed them. The RPD’s Animal Control Officer has initiated a report on this and has also taken a puppy into custody for safe keeping.

12:57 p.m. 200 block North Federal –

July 3

8:55 a.m. 100 block South Third East – Graffiti was reported on a south facing wall. Cost to paint over it estimated at $40

1:10 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A T-bone crash was reported and the suspect vehicle fled. Struck was a 2001 red GMC pickup. A report is pending

1:45 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Brandon SunRhodes, 31, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:03 p.m. 100 bloc East Jefferson – A report of a neighbors vicious dogs was received. A report is pending.

4:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Officers contacted two female juveniles in the area and as it turned out, both were signed runaways. 13-and 14-year-old girls were taken into custody and turned over to their responsible parties.

5:13 p.m. 200 block North Smith Road at East Park – A tree had been blown over onto the roadway forcing vehicles to drive around it. The tree was cut up by the Public Works Department and removed while officers provided traffic control.

6:08 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Dustin Bigmedicine, 42, Riverton was cited for racking up a $45.63 food and bar bill for which he couldn’t pay.

8:03 p.m. 900 block East Pershing Ave. – A 1998 red Chevrolet truck struck a parked home-made trailer causing major damage to both.

7:32 p.m. City of Riverton – starting at this time and continuing into the evening, complaints of individuals shooting off fireworks came from the 1300 block of West Park, 100 block of West Bell Ave., 3000 block of College Hill Drive, the 400 block of North 2nd West, the 1400 block of Redwood Drive, and the 400 block of Birch Avenue in Wind River Estates.

9:23 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Report taken for documentation. A fellow was bitten on the finger by a friend’s pit bull and when it got infected he had to go to the doctor’s.

July 4

12:05 a.m. Duane Medicinecloud, 32, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check found him to have a Fremont County warrant and he was arrested on that,

8:17 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A child was left at the store. The mother came back and picked the child up.

9:08 a.m. 1500 block East Monroe, Cozy Mobile Home Park – A fire was reported in the bedroom of a home. The RPD assisted evacuating kids from the home while other family members escaped. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

1:23 p.m. 200 block East Main Street – Jeralyn Meyers, 41, Riverton was arrested for urinating in public.

1:33 p.m. 1400 block Redwood Dr. – Two people were reported to be in a physical fight. There was only one 30-year-old fellow in the area when officers arrived and he said that he had just broken up a fight between his younger brother and sister.

1:55 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – Damon SunRhodes, 40, Fort Washakie had locked himself in a bathroom when officers arrived and refused to come out. Staff unlocked the door and Mister SunRhodes was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

4:56 p.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .396.

5:14 p.m. 200 block North Federal at East Park – Virgil Behan, 35, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation. The officer recognized him and knew that there was an outstanding US Marshal’s warrant and arrested him.

6:05 p.m. Riverton area – A man reported his brother had not been heard from in five days. A report is pending.

6:19 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – Someone reported the road was spray painted and that someone had run over a dog at large. A report is pending.

7:10 p .m. Navaho Ave. – Samuel Teran, 28, Riverton was arrested for Interference after he gave offices a false name and then interfered with an on-scene investigation.

7:18 p.m. 200 block Garnet Drive, Cliffview Mobile Home Village – A complaint was received of children throwing fireworks on someone else’s private property. Officers counseled the kids on how to air fireworks correctly.

8:13 p.m. North Federal – Philip Rivera, 38, Riverton was arrested for public Intoxication.

8:31 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – Frederic Hanway, 56, from Ethete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

9:06 p.m. 900 block Tundra Drive – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .132 and released to his guardian.

July 5

12L28 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Four underage individuals were cited for MUI. (Neither their names nor ages were listed n the involvements).

July 3

8:55 a.m. 100 block South Third East – Graffiti was reported on a south facing wall. Cost to paint over it estimated at $40

1:10 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A T-bone crash was reported and the suspect vehicle fled. Struck was a 2001 red GMC pickup. A report is pending

1:45 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Brandon SunRhodes, 31, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:03 p.m. 100 bloc East Jefferson – A report of a neighbors vicious dogs was received. A report is pending.

4:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Officers contacted two female juveniles in the area and as it turned out, both were signed runaways. 13-and 14-year-old girls were taken into custody and turned over to their responsible parties.

5:13 p.m. 200 block North Smith Road at East Park – A tree had been blown over onto the roadway forcing vehicles to drive around it. The tree was cut up by the Public Works Department and removed while officers provided traffic control.

6:08 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Dustin Bigmedicine, 42, Riverton was cited for racking up a $45.63 food and bar bill for which he couldn’t pay.

8:03 p.m. 900 block East Pershing Ave. – A 1998 red Chevrolet truck struck a parked home-made trailer causing major damage to both.

7:32 p.m. City of Riverton – starting at this time and continuing into the evening, complaints of individuals shooting off fireworks came from the 1300 block of West Park, 100 block of West Bell Ave., 3000 block of College Hill Drive, the 400 block of North 2nd West, the 1400 block of Redwood Drive, and the 400 block of Birch Avenue in Wind River Estates.

9:23 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Report taken for documentation. A fellow was bitten on the finger by a friend’s pit bull and when it got infected he had to go to the doctor’s.

July 4

12:05 a.m. Duane Medicinecloud, 32, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check found him to have a Fremont County warrant and he was arrested on that,

8:17 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A child was left at the store. The mother came back and picked the child up.

9:08 a.m. 1500 block East Monroe, Cozy Mobile Home Park – A fire was reported in the bedroom of a home. The RPD assisted evacuating kids from the home while other family members escaped. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

1:23 p.m. 200 block East Main Street – Jeralyn Meyers, 41, Riverton was arrested for urinating in public.

1:33 p.m. 1400 block Redwood Dr. – Two people were reported to be in a physical fight. There was only one 30-year-old fellow in the area when officers arrived and he said that he had just broken up a fight between his younger brother and sister.

1:55 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – Damon SunRhodes, 40, Fort Washakie had locked himself in a bathroom when officers arrived and refused to come out. Staff unlocked the door and Mister SunRhodes was arrested on two Riverton City warrants.

4:56 p.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .396.

5:14 p.m. 200 block North Federal at East Park – Virgil Behan, 35, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation. The officer recognized him and knew that there was an outstanding US Marshal’s warrant and arrested him.

6:05 p.m. Riverton area – A man reported his brother had not been heard from in five days. A report is pending.

6:19 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – Someone reported the road was spray painted and that someone had run over a dog at large. A report is pending.

7:10 p .m. Navaho Ave. – Samuel Teran, 28, Riverton was arrested for Interference after he gave offices a false name and then interfered with an on-scene investigation.

7:18 p.m. 200 block Garnet Drive, Cliffview Mobile Home Village – A complaint was received of children throwing fireworks on someone else’s private property. Officers counseled the kids on how to air fireworks correctly.

8:13 p.m. North Federal – Philip Rivera, 38, Riverton was arrested for public Intoxication.

8:31 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – Frederic Hanway, 56, from Ethete was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

9:06 p.m. 900 block Tundra Drive – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .132 and released to his guardian.

July 5

12L28 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Four underage individuals were cited for MUI. (Neither their names nor ages were listed n the involvements).