Riverton Police: Firearm Stolen in Burglary; Drunk Driver Caught; Naked Woman was Laundering Clothes in Rest Room

Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 4

9:18 a.m. 400 Spruce St. at North Broadway – A caller reported a dog in their back yard had a jug stuck over its head. An officer removed the jug from a red and white female Pit Bull.

9:18 a.m. 800 block North Federal at Sunset – A 2005 Dodge Stratus driven by a 69-year-old male struck a pole at this location and the smoke started coming from the vehicle. There were unknown injuries.

9:53 a.m. 600 block North Broadway – The RPD Animal Control Officer followed two dogs home and then warned their owner about having a dog at large.

11:55 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – Officers located Canada Long, 39, Riverton nearby who is currently on probation and a search of his person produced a hypodermic syringe containing methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with that offense.

1:31 p.m. West Adams Ave. near City Shop – Officer located a REDDI report vehicle and observed several traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Christina Grooms, 51, Riverton, showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests. She was arrested for DWUI.

1:41 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Officers contacted Victoria Brown, 38, Riverton and arrested her on a Fremont County warrant for probation revocation.

4:26 p.m. 700 block East Main – Hank Piper, 32, Riverton turned himself in and was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

7:11 p.m. 1010 Fairgrounds Dr. – A fire was reported in a public restroom at the Fairgrounds. The RVFD responded.

8:26 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A naked woman was reported in front of the bathrooms. The subject had been washing her clothes in the restroom. Officers located Carolann Corbin, 51, Thermopolis nearby and arrested her on a Hot Springs County warrant for Probation Revocation.

11:11 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – A woman called and said her home had been burglarized with jewelry, a rife and her XBox were stolen. A report was taken.

August 5

2:28 a.m. 400 block North Federal – Theda Monroe, 63, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .276.

10:37 900 block Elk Dr. – A 15-year-old boy was entered as a runaway when he failed to return home overnight.

1:32 p.m. 400 block East Fremont – A caller reported the rear window on her 2012 Mazda 4-Door was broken out and a purse valued at $20, An ear phone valued at $150, a $10 charger and $100 in cash was taken. Police remind residents not to leave anything of value in plain sight in a vehicle, even if the vehicle is locked.

6:21 p.m. 200 block North Federal – An older female entered the store and said she needed someone to call the Police. Officers responded and stood by with a 71-year-old female until an ambulance arrived and gave her a ride to the hospital.

7:03 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – A woman called to complain someone was taking photos of her children and harassing her. An officer talked with the other half and apparently this involved trespassing on their property. Both halves agreed to be better neighbors.

8:56 p.m. 200 bock South 8th East – A woman called police to report a hose in her bathroom broke and water was spraying everywhere and she didn’t know how to turn it off. An officer responded and turned off the water.

August 6

1:40 a.m. 100 block South 7th East – A fight was reported.

August 6

1:40 a.m. 100 block South 7th East – A fight was reported. When the officers arrived on scene they saw Robert Ironeyes, 21, Ethete strike a 48-year-old male in the head and arrested him for simple assault. Mister Ironeyes also had three active Fremont county warrants.

2:47 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – A dog was being aggressive with kids in the area and biting them, but not breaking the skin. A report is pending.

6:21 p.m. 900 block Mary Anne Dr. – A tree was blown down and landed on a power line which was sparking. The Riverton Firefighters responded and police assisted.

9:26 p.m. 1500 block Redwood Dr.- A fight was reported. Officers arrived and located Haley Headley, 21, Riverton with a BAC of .287, whom they arrested for two counts of Battery: The first was for having assaulted and bitten a 19-year-old Riverton man on the hand and the second was for rushing at one of the officers and scratching her on the face.

9:39 p.m. 700 block Eagle Drive – A caller reported a couple were fighting about their kids. A report is pending.