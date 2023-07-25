Riverton Police: Fights; Impaired Drivers; Vandalisms; Thefts… it’s been a busy summer week

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered not guilty unless convicted in a court of law

July 18

9:27 a.m. Paradise Valley Road and Highway 26 – Walter Ramsey, 66, Riverton was found to be in physical control of a 1993 Chrysler Concord and displayed signs of intoxication. He subsequently failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.

12:00 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – A welfare check was requested on a female. An officer checked the address given and found the house to be vacant.

12:36 p.m 12- block Mary Anne Drive – An attempted break-in on a vehicle was reported. Video only showed an individual walking down the sidewalk at 1:45 am with no involvement with any vehicles. Item left behind was a plastic toy pistol which was found on the lawn.

2:19 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A dog was inside a grey Chevrolet Impala. It was very hot outside. A report is pending

6:21 p.m. 200 Railway Plaza – A theft of a work bag, machete and a fishing pole was reported from a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma. A report is pending.

6:35 p.m. 800 block North Federal. A man refused to leave a business. Brian Dodge, 38, Riverton had already been issued a trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion and so this time he was cited for Trespassing.

9:00 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A fight was reported. This was a fight between two subjects with onlookers. Quinn Duran, 32, Saint Stephens was cited for Disturbance/Fighting and Benjamin Aragon, 37, Riverton was also cited for Disturbance/Fighting and arrested for Interference when he refused to calm down and doubled his fists and started to move in on one of the involved officers.

9:30 p.m. 400 block East Madison – A welfare check was requested on a woman’s husband who had been drinking. Officers located the individual at the hospital.

10:39 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Frank Lanier, 52, Riverton was arrested for Trespassing and damaging property for having destroyed a bedroom door in the residence.

July 19

11:23 a.m. 816 North Federal, Municipal Court – Monty Tabaho, 36, Riverton was served a City warrant in Riverton City Court.

11:57 a.m. Riverton City Park – An altercation was reported. Officers contacted those involved and Matthew Warren, 32, Riverton was arrested for fighting in public with a BAC of .195 and Bryaira Whiteeagle, 32, Saint Stephens was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and in a search incident to that arrest was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and she was also charged with that.

1:08 p.m. 1100 block East Pershing – Two tires were slashed on a 2012 Chevy Traverse. Damage estimated at $430.

5:24 p.m. 1200 block West Main. A REDDI report was called in. Officer located and contacted Christopher Jevne, 43, Riverton and based upon their observations arrested him for DWUI.

6:43 p.m. 700 block Dickinson Avenue – Stolen vehicle report taken for 2012 grey Ford Fiesta, Wyoming late #10-509. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC.

11:57 p.m. 200 block Kinnikinnick Dr. – A trailer was reported stolen. The case was referred to FCSO as it occurred in their jurisdiction.

July 20

4:04 a.m. 900 block Forrest Drive – A 17-year-old Riverton male was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .162.

July 21

9:26 a.m. 1000 block East Roosevelt Ave. – A cat was attacked by a dog at large, resulting in a broken leg to the cat. The dog owner was contacted and agreed to pay the vet bill and keep his dog in the yard.

11:32 a.m. East Main Street – A woman was walking down the street toward city park, seemed confused. The 87-year-old lady was picked up by a family member.

12:21 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – A woman in the lobby was reporting harassment. A report is pending.

1:44 p.m. 800 block East Fremont at North 9th – Feather Blackburn, 25, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:07 p.m. East Park at North Federal – A tree had been blown over into the roadway. Public Works was notified to remove the tree.

3:47 1100 block West Main – Theft of Nike shoes reported. Mathew Antelope, 41, Ethete was located nearby and found to be in possession of a pair of shoes he had stolen valued at $104.99. He was arrested for shoplifting and he also had an active Fremont County warrant in regards to another earlier theft.

5:05 p.m. 800 block East Park – Quinn Duran, 32, Saint Stephens was arrested for Domestic Battery for punching a 42-year-old female in the face.

6:15 p.m. 1600 block North Federal – The two left side tires on a red 2015 Ford F-150 were slashed. A report was taken and there are witness’ to the incident and a suspect has been identified. Damage was estimated at $500.00.

6:16 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 42-year-old male complained of left hand injury and was given a courtesy ride to the hospital.

6:24 p.m. 1400 West Park – Cordell Brown, 24, Ethete was located driving a blue Toyota Camry and swerving on Fairgrounds road. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI with a child passenger. The one year old infant who was in the car with him was released to a responsible.

8:47 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – A man was witnessed kicking another man while on the ground in the head. Malcolm Whiteplume, 32, Lander was later located and cited for Assault and Battery.

8:58 p.m. 1010 Fairgrounds Drive – Officers working the Carnival recognized Louis Whiteplume, 51, Saint Stephens and arrested him on an NCIC warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

10:47 p.m. 1400 block West Park Ave. – Vandalism reported. The RP’s vehicle had been vandalized with egg yolk on the windshield and the rear wiper blade pulled out and bent as had the wiper blade on a vehicle parked next to it. A report was taken.

11:04 p.m. Fairground Drive, North side – Woman having seizures. A responding officer administered 2 doses of Narcan to the 24-year-old female who had been passed out and was having difficulty breathing. She responded to the second dose of Narcan and was transported to the hospital. Female advised she had taken one oxycodone pill.

July 22

3:34 a.m. 300 block North Federal – A female ran into a business saying her mother was beating her. The female did have bruising. The 18-year-old was given a courtesy ride to another location.

5:27 a.m. 1000 East Park Ave. – A silver 2004 Chevy Trailblazer struck a 2019 Jeep Renegade which was parked on the 1000 block of East Park causing major damage to both. The two occupants of the Chevy then fled the scene. A short while later officers located two individuals matching the description given by witness’ and charged a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male with MUI. The seventeen year old admitted to having driven the hit and run vehicle. Investigation continues.

9:43 a.m. 303 South Federal – Itchiban Restaurant’s bright red Sumo character outside was vandalized. Officers reviewed security camera footage of the area and recognized two individuals who knocked the statue over and then kicked and vandalized it. The two were located a short time later and Brian Dodge, 38, Riverton and Christopher Monroe, 39, Arapahoe were each cited for vandalism.

4:53 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Clement Eagle, 50-year-old from Arapahoe had been issued a no trespass notice for the involved business on an earlier occasion and this time he was arrested for Trespassing.

6:12 p.m. 200 block North Broadway -Samuel Whiteplume, 41, Riverton was arrested on four Fremont County warrants.

7:13 p .m. 600 block North Federal – An Officer located Christopher Monroe, 39, Arapahoe and he was arrested on three Riverton City warrants and he was also charged with the earlier vandalism at the Itchiban.

7:49 p.m. Riverton area. A male reported he had been molested by another student during the just past school year. An investigation has been initiated.

11:57 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – Daniel Manzanares, 42, Arapahoe was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and was also issued a no trespass notice for the involved residence.

July 23

1:23 pm. 100 block West Monroe – A female fell down and was bleeding from the hose and became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR on 72-year-old female to no avail. Scene was turned over to the coroner.