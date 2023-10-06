Riverton Police: Double Shoplifting; Motel Room Torn Apart; Pickup Stolen;

The Riverton Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

10:42 a.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A ticket was created for a school bus fly-by in front of the Acquatic Center.

10:48 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A double shoplifting was reported. The first instance the thief drove away, but then came back later and took more merchandise. The second theft was caught on Video. Loss was estimated at $150.

10:49 a.m. 1200 West Main – The owner of a German Shepard dog with a collar and tags was cited for dog at large after the dog was running around again.

2:25 p.m. 1300 block West Park – A passer by reported a person was assaulted and knocked to the ground.

2:41 p.m. 600 block South Federal – A trespassing complaint was called in for a large man trying to climb over a fence.

3:06 p.m. 1200 West Main – A person attempted to steal a whole cart of items, but got away without the cart. A report is pending.

3:16 p.m. 400 block North Federal – The last renter of a room tore the place up, knocked holes in the walls, broke the door, and smashed a sink in the bathroom. Over $2,000 in damage reported. A report was taken.

3:37 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A man let a woman sit in his truck when he went inside at Walmart. When he returned the truck was gone. It was identified as a 1500 Ram silver or gray with Arizona plates. A report was taken and the vehicle was entered into NCIC.

4:02 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A wallet containing some $200 was left in a shopping cart and was stolen. A report is pending.

4:07 p.m. Riverton City Park – Officers contacted several individuals in what was a confusing situation. Routine checks for wants found that one of them, Jarilyn Oldman, 26, Riverton had a Riverton City warrant and took her into custody,

4:48 p.m. 1200 West Main – A parking lot fender bender was reported where an unoccupied 2016 VW Jetta rolled across the lot and struck a white 2012 Ford truck. Minor damage.

7:06 p.m. 400 block North 7th St. – Officers located a group where people were reported pushing each other around and they claimed to have just been dancing. Routine checks for wants revealed a Fremont County warrant for Justin Moss, 26, Ethete and he was arrested.

8:13 a.m. 1000 block East Adams – A domestic assault was reported. Officers located a 32-year-old male who displayed an obvious bite mark in his cheek just below the eye. The female who had been involved was not located and a report was taken.

October 5

5:35 a.m. 3400 block West Main – A silver GMC Acadia struck and killed a deer. A report is pending.