Riverton Police: Customers refusing to leave businesses arrested

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 5

8:53 a.m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS – The Middle School Office was suspicious when they received a fraudulent bill for $1,500 from a company that didn’t exist for services which were never given. A report was taken and the bill was not paid.

11:04 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Parking lot fender bender – A white 2009 Dodge 2500 truck v. tan 2019 Honda. Minor damage to the Dodge and moderate damage to the Honda was reported.

11:57 a.m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS – A 13-year-old Riverton boy was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pipe.

12:17 p.m. 600 block West Main – While waiting in line at a drive-up, the driver of a black 2009 Mercury Mariner changed his mind about ordering and, in the process of leaving the line, backed up and struck the 2010 Toyota Corolla which was waiting behind him. No damage to the Mercury and moderate damage to the Toyota was reported.

12:48 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A 14-year-old Riverton boy was cited for possession of tobacco.

3:20 p.m. 700 block West Fremont – A vehicle parked facing north in the 200 block of North 8th West since November 3rd sustained substantial damage to it’s left rear. The owner speculated that the damage may have been caused by a raised snowplow of the type used on personal vehicles. A report was taken.

3:28 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A responding officer to a call with a man refusing to leave a business contacted Brindin White, 33, Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .453. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08.

4:21 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two people were refusing to leave the business, one male and one female. The responding officer contacted the two and issued No Trespass notices to both of them. One of the two, Jubelle Hebah, 39, Ethete had an active Albany County warrant for Failure to Pay Fines and she was arrested.

6:23 p.m. 100 blok Shortite Dr. = David Burt, 33, Shoshoni was arrested at the request of Probation & Parole.

8:16 p.m. Riverton area – An individual purchased multiple prepaid credit cards and tried to use them but apparently they are in someone else’s name. A report is pending.