Riverton Police: Counterfeit $100 bills found in a Parking Lot; Rocks thrown at City Workers; Dog Calls

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 9

12:19 p.m. 1600 West Main St. – A 33-year-old male claimed to have “found” the two counterfeit bills in a local parking lot two days ago and didn’t know they were phony. He was identified and a report was taken documenting the incident.

3:29 p.m. 325 South 12th East – The RPD assisted firefighters with a tree and abandoned house fire.

October 10

1:04 a.m. 900 block East Sunset Dr. – A sexual assault was reported and it is under investigation.

1:44 .m. 500 block North 3rd East – A person was bitten by a house dog. A report is pending.

3:15 p.m . 816 North Federal, RPD – Jonathan Arthur, 33, Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal failure to appear warrant.

October 11

7:02 a.m.. Riverton City Park – The video monitors at the RPD Dispatch Center showed graffiti underway at the Band Shell. A report is pending.

8:09 a.m.800 block North Federal – Rocks were being thrown at a city recycling truck and driver. Officers responded to the area and made contact with two individuals. One of them, Jermiah Fightingbear, 24, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxicaton with a BAC of .368. The second individual, Shawn Antelope, 30, Ethete, was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and he was also charged with simple assault for having thrown rocks at the truck driver.

10:48 a.m. 1000 block East Park Ave. – A note was left for the owner of a nuisance dog that had been barking

11:02 a.m. 1200 block East Forest Drive – A complaint was phoned in a dogs in the area barking for several hours on end. A report is pending.

11:46 a.m. 2000 block West Main St. – The RPD’s Animal Control Officer has prepared a citation to be served on a dog owner for animal neglect when he is located.

2:02 p.m. 1200 West Monroe Ave. – A 16-year-old female runaway was located and returned home.

3:09 p.m. 400 block North 4th West – A school district 2011 GMC Yukon was involved in a property damage crash with a tan 1994 Dodge passenger vehicle. There were no injuries.

3:38 p.m. 200 block Kinnikinnick Dr. – A caller said a cat had been shot in the neighborhood with a pellet gun.

4:13 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Some young boys were reportedly being chased by a male. A report is pending.

4:52 p.m. 2000 block North Federal – A two vehicle crash was reported. Vehicle #1, a white 2004 Dodge truck pulled out of a business entrance onto North Federal blvd. and struck a north bound 2011 Chevrolet Cruz. Driver #1, Gerald Knight, 84, Riverton was cited for Failure to yield when entering a roadway. No injuries.

6:43 p.m. 400 block West Pershing – A family fight was reported with a man punching holes in walls. A 33-year-old male requested counseling and treatment for an injured hand. An officer gave him a courtesy ride to the hospital and, at the request of other family members, took a shotgun into custody for safe keeping.

10:05 p.m. 2200 block Rose Lane – A call concerned a man & woman, with the woman telling him to leave her alone. He followed her into a smoking area, screaming, outside. The male got violent with vehicle & was kicking the building. Officers contacted the two and cited Jude Eppler, 19, Riverton and Miracle Spoonhunter,18, Riverton for MUI and then gave them a ride to their residence.

October 12

12:20 a.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Dudley C’Bearing, 37, Fort Washakie, presented himself at city hall and was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested with a BAC of .211.