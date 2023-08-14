Riverton Police: Chain Reaction Crash, Suspect Vehicle’s Occupants Fled; Fight Reported over Dirty Dishes

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 11

1:29 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Dr. – Tires were slashed on a lawn mower. A report was made.

8:59 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – An adult male was reportedly bitten by his father’s dog. He was treated at SageWest Health Care.

August 12

2:34 a.m. 300 block East Monroe – A black 2011 Buick LaCross was east bound on East Monroe and struck a parked black 2016 Ford F-350 in the rear which in turn was pushed forward and struck a gold 2001 Dodge 1500 causing major damage to all three vehicles. The occupants of the Buick fled the scene and officers found multiple liquor containers in it. The 21-year-old female driver has been identified and a citation has been prepared to be served.

3:30 a.m. 2100 West Sunset – An individual struck some metal into an electric outlet at SageWest Health Care Hospital. Officers were request to document the damage. The outlet was sparking but there was no fire.

4:55 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – Officers located and cited a 15-year-old Riverton girl for MUI and turned her over to her mother.

8:08 a.m. 1400 block West Park – A female was found not breathing and cold to the touch. The Coroner’s Office responded.

12:24 p.m. 700 block North Hill St. – A fight over dirty dishes with some plates being thrown was called in. The female half was gone on officer’s arrival and the male half was interviewed and a report taken.

1:42 p.m. 400 block East Fremont Ave. – A male subject was passed out in the entryway for the Cedar Bar. A 58-year-old male was transported to the hospital by EMS due to a high level of intoxication.

2:31 p.m. 1200 West Main St. – Lawrencetta Bell, 40, Kinnear was cited for shoplifting $90 worth of dog and cat food.

3:42 p.m. Riverton City Park – Dustin Headley, 32, Saint Stephens was located and found to have a probation revocation warrant and several failure to appear warrants for which he was arrested.

3:58 p.m. 1700 Block North Federal – A piece of crumpled paper had been left in the door handle of the RP’s vehicle while parked at Walmart which she pushed through and out onto the ground and then came to the PD to report. Officers went to the area and retrieved the paper and found it to be a note from her brother asking her to call him.

7:35 p.m. South 3rd West, 600 block – A 64-year-old male on a bicycle had been struck receiving minor injuries. At this point the report only stated a driver was cited for Failure to Yield Right Of Way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. A full report is pending.

August 13

2:01 a.m. Navaho Ave. – Officers responded to the area on the report of threatening behavior and located Noah Antelope, 18, Riverton and arrested him for MUI with a BAC of .105. A vehicle which was also involved in the incident was stopped nearby and the driver, Samuel Teran, 29, Riverton was subsequently arrested for DWUI.

9:53 a.m. 400 block Sycamore Dr. – A criminal entry was reported as someone pushed an air conditioning unit out of a window and entered the home. Items were reported missing. A report is pending.

11:25 a.m. Arapahoe Dr. – A stop sign was knocked over and a truck left the scene. An Officer located the vehicle a block away – Circumstances were not such that it was a hit and run but the 50-year-old Riverton woman who had been driving was cited for failure to maintain insurance.

4:20 p.m. 1400 block Ash St. – A ladder was reportedly stolen from this address.