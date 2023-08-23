Riverton Police: Car Tow Dolly Stolen; 4-Wheeler Trailer Stolen; Dog at large Found at Boysen

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 22

8:37 a.m. 899 North 8th West at West Pershing – When Gordon Eagle, 35, Riverton was stopped for speeding in a school zone, the officer detected signs of recent marijuana use. Mister Eagle was cooperative and produced a small amount of marijuana which he had in his possession and then passed field sobriety tests. He was cited for possession of the marijuana, warned for speeding and released from the scene.

8:43 a.m. 500 block North Federal – A car tow dolly, valued at $1,200, was stolen after a lock was cut off. The trailer was parked in the 700 block of East Lincoln. A report was taken.

9:15 a.m. North Federal at East Main – As the reporting party was turning onto Main Street, a female drove into his car. Involved were a gray Dodge Charger and a black Ford Fusion. No injuries.

11:07 a.m. 1500 block Redwood Dr. – A neighbor reported people cussing, yelling, slamming doors overnight causing their kids not to sleep. A report is pending.

1:38 pm. 200 block Cascade St. – A fraud was reported over the phone. A report is pending.

1:57 p.m. 800 block Belinda Dr. – A keyless entry system was damaged on a 2019 Ford F250

4:19 p.m. 1600 block North Federal at Webbwood Road – Isaac Bell, 26, Tulsa Oklahoma was located and found to have three active Riverton City warrants for which he was arrested.

5:02 p.m. 400 block East Pershing – An 8-year-old boy was reported trying to run away from home. An officer located the youth, counseled him and returned him to his grandmother.

5:17 p.m. -1100 block East Main ST. – A small 4-wheeler trailer valued at $1,500 was stolen. The plate number is 10-L-2059. A report was taken.

5:36 p.m. 300 block North Broadway – A potential Road Rage incident was reported after a male subject with two small kids in his vehicle ran into the back of another vehicle, claiming that was retribution for the driver hitting his daughter’s vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

5:57 p.m. 700 block East Jackson – Three subjects were reportedly messing around inside a vehicle that had been parked on the street for several weeks. An Officer found the owner and reported the incident. The owner locked up the vehicle and said he would move it.

6:16 p.m. 900 block North Elm St. – A reporting party found a tan/white Pit Bull mix running at large out by Boysen lake and brought into town. Officer took it to PAWS.

7:51 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Two males, aged 33 and 39, were checking vehicles and dumpster diving. The two were contacted and advised against that behavior.