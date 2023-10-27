Riverton Police: Blue Haired Woman Caught Shoplifting; Woman reported Missing; Several Minor Under the Influence Calls

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 26

7:45 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A Northbound Chevrolet passenger car on College View attempted to make a right turn into the High School parking lot but slid on the slick street and struck the driver’s side of a school bus which was in the lot waiting to make a left turn onto College View. There was a large dent to the side of the bus and minor scratches to the front bumper of the Chevrolet. No injuries.

10:32 a.m. 1200 West Main St. – A woman with blue hair was reportedly stealing movies from Smith’s Food and Drug and left the premisis. Officers located a truck matching the description on the other side of town and identified Jessica Hardcastle, 32, Baker, Montana as the suspect. She was cited for Shoplifting and issued a No Trespass notice for the victim business.

11:33 a.m. Arapahoe Dr. – A caller reported someone had stolen her Social Security Card. A report was taken and the victim was referred to the Victim Witness Advocate.

1:16 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A woman reported her wallet was rifled through and $450 was stolen.

2:11 p.m. 500 block East Park – A 53 year-old woman who was last seen a week ago was reported as missing. A missing person report was taken and woman’s name was entered into NCIC.

9:30 p.m. 1300 block East Washington Ave. – Officers responded to the area on a report of 10 to 15 subjects banging on vehicles and yelling. When officers arrived, a number of individuals ran in different directions. Andre Addison, 18, Riverton was apprehended and subsequently charged with MUI with a BAC of .223 and a 13 -year-old Riverton girl was charged with Resisting/Interference. She was cited and released to her mother.

October 27

12:38 a.m. 100 block South 5th East – Disturbance. When officers arrived on scene they heard breaking glass and saw an individual later identified as Ian Pine, 19 -year-old from Riverton, running from the area. When they caught up with him he physically resisted arrest and he continued to fight and resist at the station. Pine was charged with Property Destruction for having broken a window at a residence ($200 value) Resisting Arrest and Minor Under the Influence.

4:02 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – A subject was found sleeping by the parcel lockers and was moved along.