Riverton Police: Bat Found in Business; Domestic Battery; DWUI; Woman entered home while occupant was in the shower

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 24

8:01 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A fire was burning on a column at the office building.

8:03 a.m. 700 block North Federal – An injured pigeon in a box was taken the Rendezvous Ponds and reeleased.

9:40 a.m. 1700 North Federal – A woman’s ex husband forged his estranged wife’s name on a check and deposited it. An officer determined it was a civil issue as the two were married at the time of the signature.

10:56 a.m. 900 block West Main – A healthy bat was found in a business, placed in a box and relocated by Animal Control.

1:19 p.m. 1800 North Federal – A four vehicle crash was reported. A red Grand Cherokee and gray Ford Escape, a small truck and another vehicle were involved. The RPD report show that four vehicles were involved and a State Accident Report is pending.

2:14 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – A neighbor’s friend dropped a dog off at her house two weeks ago and has not returned of it. The reporting party said she cannot keep the dog. A report is pending.

3:22 p.m. 700 East Park – Someone slashed the tires on a side-by-side at the Riverton Museum.

7:49 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – A 46-year-old male victim suffered a 3 inch laceration under his left eye but refused medical treatment. Witness’ stated that a fellow came along and for unknown reasons struck the victim who was sitting on a park bench and then kept walking. Video surveillance of the area confirmed their version. A report taken.

9:38 p.m. Navajo Avenue – Tiffany Lopez, 32, Riverton was arrested for domestic battery after officers determined that she had hit a 28-year-old male household member member lacerating his ear and causing his nose and mouth to bleed and scratching his neck.

July 25

2:33 a.m. 1500 block Redwood Drive – Officers located four juveniles sitting in a nearby car. After all was said and done a 16-year-old Riverton girl was arrested for DWUI and two 16-year-old girls from Riverton and a 17-year-old boy from Hudson were all cited for MUI and later released to responsible parties.

6:16 a.m. 800 block East Jackson Ave. – A man called to say a woman entered his house uninvited while he was in the shower, then the woman left on food. A 51-year-old female was located nearby and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved residence.