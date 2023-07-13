Riverton Police: Barking Dogs; Twenty Subjects Harassing Customers; Scuffle Reported

The Riverton Police report received on 7/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 12

7:51 a.m. 1600 block West Main – A barking dog complaint was registered for a dog that was reported “barking all night and all hours. A conversation with the dog’s owner has not resulted in relief. A report is pending.

10:36 a.m. 100 block South Second Street – A woman called asking for help to catch her Aussie/Terrier mix. She said she is disabled. A report is pending.

10:52 a.m. 3000 block West Main – A 2014 Chevy truck struck and killed a dog. Damage was reported to the vehicle. The dog’s owners were on the scene.

12:01 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A group of approximately 20 subjects were reportedly harassing customers. Police moved the group along.

4:25 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A male subject was beaten up by a group of people and is laying on the ground and was reported to be bleeding. A 46-year-old male victim was verbally abusive to investigating officers and refused to cooperate. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

5:57 p.m. 900 block North Federal – A suspect riding a bicycle eluded police, who were then unable to locate the cyclist.

7:16 p.m. 1200 block Riverview – A dog was reported to be stuck a canal next to the reporting party’s property.

9:00 p.m. 400 block East Jefferson – A family fight was reported. After arrival an officer reported a scuffle involving 54-year-old mother versus her 24-year-old daughter. No injuries to either party – a report was taken.

9:13 p.m. 400 block North Federal – While removing several subjects from a room at management’s request, one of them, Kristy Potter, 33, Riverton ,was found to have an active Fremont County warrant and she was arrested.

9:25 a.m. 100 block Apache Ave. – An assault was reported, but Officers were unable to confirm the assault but one of those involved, Lahliyah Dresser, 18, Ethete had two Fremont County warrants and was arrested for those.

July 13

700 block East Main at North Federal – A 16-year-old Riverton girl was a passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation and had a marijuana pipe in plain view. She was arrested for possession of marijuana and later released to her mother.

2:29 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – Shane Boren, 44, Riverton was arrested for Disturbance for loudly yelling profanities and racial slurs at others and refusing to calm down when asked to do so by the involved officers whom he also threatened.