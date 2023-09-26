Riverton Police: Barking Dog Complaints; Kids Caught with Tobacco; Domestic Assault reported

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 25

7:01 a.m. 100 block North 1st St. – A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle and the plate number was entered into the NCIC system.

11:32 200 block Heather Dr. – The city’s Animal Control Officer was called on a report of barking dogs over the span of several hours. The owner of the canines was contacted and agree to start using a bark collar again.

11:33 a.m. 1300 block West Park Ave. – A barking dog complaint was phoned in for an alleged ongoing problem.

11:34 a.m. 1000 block East Roosevelt Ave. – A resident reported an aggressive dog was loose and charging at her and her dogs. The dog owner was cited for dog at large as previous warnings had been issued.

12:40 200 block Parkcrest Way – Monday was a day for barking dog complaints as the Animal Control Officer wrote a ticket for an offense. A report is pending.

1:19 p.m. 100 block North Broadway Ave. – Two subjects were sitting in chairs meant for the trash and were refusing to leave. One of the individuals was sober and he was moved along. The other, Cassandra Goggles, 51, Kinnear was intoxicated and was arrested. She also had a Riverton City warrant.

1:26 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for tobacco.

1:37 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A shoplifting incident was reported and the two females with one child fled the scene in a black vehicle. A report is pending.

2:37 p.m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS – Two 13-year-old Riverton girls were cited for tobacco.

2:41 p.m. 2100 West Sunset, SageWest – An individual brought in drugs and asked the staff to have them tested. An officer responded to collect the drugs.

2:51 p.m. Riverton City Park – A dog running at large in the park was observed by the Animal Control Officer and a ticket was made.

2:56 p.m. 1200 block Market St. – Levon Jaure, 40, Riverton was arrested for DWUI.

3:49 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – An assault was reported. A citation has been prepared to be served on the subject, who left the scene.

4:56 p.m. 200 block East Madison – A welfare check on a man who failed to show up for work discovered the man was deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted.

September 26

12:14 a.m. – A caller stated her neighbor came over to say someone had beaten him up using a chair. Sherry Brown, 37, Ethete was arrested for Domestic Battery after officers determined she had assaulted a 19-year-old male household member with a chair hitting him several times on the head, arms and shoulder. EMS transported the male to the hospital with a cut under his left eye and lumps and abrasions.