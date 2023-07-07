Riverton players rock WCA All-Star game

GILLETTE – Last week, before all of the Independence Day celebrations and the summer fun, there were a few local soccer stars that traveled up to Gillette in order to play a very important game. That game was the Wyoming Coaches’ Association (WCA) All-Star Soccer game, filled with 66 players combined between the two boys’ and the two girls’ teams.

Riverton’s Olivia Bradley (below), who signed with Northwest College earlier this year to be a Lady Trapper in the upcoming season, was on the girls’ Black Team alongside some great players from both 3A and 4A. Bradley completed the 2022-23 season with four goals and five assists, all just one season removed from a serious leg injury that kept her from playing much of her junior season.

Olivia Bradley played one final game as a Lady Wolverine before heading to Northwest College. (p/c Carl Cote)

Sadly, Bradley’s Black Team could not find the back of the goal thanks to the All-State defense that filled the White Team. They also allowed the White Team’s Gabby McVay, an all-stater from Newcastle, to score the lone goal of the day on the windy pitch in Gillette.

That 1-0 score is exactly where the game would end, finishing Bradley’s time as a Lady Wolverine on a not-so-high note.

In the boys’ game there were three local players, all from Riverton, who were picked to play in the All-Star game. Brady Howard, Ruger Stowell and Sean Carruth were all tapped to play in the big match but only Carruth and Stowell were able to play on the same time due to the White Team drafting Howard to play under Evanston’s Brian Richins.

Ruger Stowell’s defense earned him the right to play in the WCA All-Star game (p/c Carl Cote)

Carruth, who will be playing for the University of Jamestown starting this fall, had another big season for Riverton on the offensive side with seven goals and looked at the goal a few times during the WCA All-Star match. Unfortunately, Carruth was unable to get a goal into the back of the net but he still played a huge part drawing defenses off the line throughout the game.

On defense it was Riverton’s Stowell who kept his dominating performances alive in Gillette, keeping the White Team from getting anywhere near the goal for most of the minutes that Stowell was on the field.

The Black Team, consisting of big names like Worland’s Court Gonsalez and Thunder Basin’s Caleb Howell, shot lights out all day long and ended with a huge 6-0 victory over the White Team that had names like Worland’s Omar Deniz and Powell’s Logan Jensen on the roster.

Riverton’s Sean Carruth had one more opportunity to show off his offensive firepower that earned him a scholarship to the University of Jamestown. (p/c Carl Cote)

For many of these players this was their last time representing their high schools on the pitch, and for quite a few of them it was a successful ending to an important time in their lives.

By: Shawn O’Brate