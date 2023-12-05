Riverton PD:

The Riverton Police Department report from Tuesday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 4

8:41 a.m. 200 block East Main – An attempted break-in was reported at a shed on the property where damage to a lock and frame was discovered. No entry was gained.

12:29 p.m. 4200 Airport Road, Wind River Job Corps – During an inventory, a lap top was discovered missing. A report is pending.

2:32 p.m. 100 block East Main – An alarm went off at this address. The employee in question was counseled on the proper procedure for an alarm response.

11:01 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – Drug Use – When officers entered the a motel room they found obvious signs of drug usage and numerous items related to drug usage in plain view. The three occupants were contacted and after all was said and done Shaliaya Wolfname, 21, Arapahoe – was charged with possession of a controlled substance – Marijuana along with an active Riverton city warrant. Jason Bell, 19, Riverton was also arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine and Child Endangerment for having provided the drugs to a 14-year-old female juvenile who was also in the room.

11:31 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Officers made contact with a 25-year-old male suffering from a 4″ laceration to his head and found that he had been assaulted in his room by an individual who was still there. Officers then went to the room in question and located Christopher Black, 41, Arapahoe and arrested him for Battery. Mister Black also had a Riverton City warrant and an extraditable warrant out of Converse County. The 25-year-old victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for his injuries.

11:38 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Officers arrived on the scene of a domestic abuse complaint and made contact with Joseph Trujillo, 54, Riverton and, after contacting the other half and hearing both sides of the story, arrested him for Domestic Battery. The 51-year-old female victim suffered a black eye which was swollen shut, a bloody nose and numerous bumps to her head.

December 5

3:49 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A woman broke into a home and would not leave. Responding officers contacted Cedar Manzanares, 20, Riverton and arrested her for MUI with a BAC of .199.