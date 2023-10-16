Riverton PD Weekend Report: Woman Caught Shoplifting Twice in an Hour; Man victim of Computer Fraud; Apartment Rental Scam Reported

The Riverton Police Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

October 13

10:10 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – A red 2014 Ford passenger car backed into a parked 2016 Ford passenger car causing damage to both and then left the scene. After viewing the video the responding officer was able to identify the hit and run vehicle and located it parked at a residence on the other side of town. When no one would answer the door at the residence or phone calls the vehicle was impounded.

11:32 a.m. 600 block East Pershing – A shoplifter fled the Warehouse but not before being caught on video. An Officer later located the individual shown in the surveillance video across town and cited Tana Papse, 50, Fort Washakie for shoplifting two torch lighters valued at $40 from the involved business.

12:28 p.m. 1100 block West Main – Two females left the store with stolen shoes. Officers located two individuals matching the description given by the store nearby and found that one of them, Tana Papse, 50, Fort Washakie was in possession of a pair of stolen Converse tennis shoes valued at $65 and cited her for shoplifting. At that time she was also cited for an earlier shoplifting incident that day on East Pershing (see item above).

2:44 p.m. 701 East Sunset – District #25 Bus Garage – A 13-year-old Riverton girl was cited for using a tobacco vape pipe while riding on the school bus.

3:17 p.m. 800 block East Park Ave. – An apparent road rage incident was reported where the driver of a red truck, after following and yelling at the reporting party for an unknown reason, sped up and then cut in front of her striking the right front of her vehicle with his left rear bumper. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and a report was taken.

4:39 p.m. 500 block West Jackson – A report is pending over an allegation that a party was scammed out of $2750 over an apartment rental.

4:51 p.m. South Federal area – A client reported finding a camera in their bathroom. An investigation has been initiated.

5:30 p.m. Tundra Dr. – A mother reported her daughter had stolen her friend’s watch at the high school and she wanted her daughter cited for theft.

6:26 p.m. 200 block South Federal – A report came in of someone spray painting a business sign. A report was taken for gang style graffitti in pink spray paint on the sign.

6:52 p.m. 700 block Butte Dr. – A pop-up message showed up on a man’s computer screen saying his computer had been locked. The elderly reporting party called the given number on the screen and then provided his credit card number to them and a short while later a $1,000 purchase showed up on his account.. A report was taken.

11:29 p.m. 700 block Eagle Dr. – Officers located two juveniles in the area matching the given description of a subject who was bleeding and determined the 17-year-old boy had cut his own wrist and would need stitches. EMS responded for that. The 17-year-old Riverton boy was later cited for MUI with a BAC of .138 and a 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for MUI with a BAC of .099. Both were later released to their parents.

11:36 p.m. 700 block Eagle Dr. – A caller reported there is a fem screaming and that it looks like she is being thrown in to a van. An officer contacted the van driver and and determined that while he was in his residence the two juveniles listed above had entered and then exited his van.

October 14

9:01 a.m. 800 block East Lincoln – A vehicle was broken into and numerous items stolen, including and open title and a vehicle registration. A report is pending.

10:13 p.m. 300 block Spire Dr. – A vehicle owner gave permission for another party to use his vehicle which was returned. Several days later the woman who borrowed the vehicle allegedly entered the home and stole the keys and drove away. The vehicle was located at the Wind River Casino and it was towed.

5:55 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A vehicle was reported driving the wrong direction on the street. An officer located the described vehicle at a nearby drive up liquor store window and noted that the displayed plates did not match the vehicle they were on. When the driver was contacted he displayed signs of intoxication and later failed field sobriety tests. William Swick, 60, Jeffrey City, was arrested for DWUI and he was also cited for having the wrong plates on his vehicle.

10:45 p.m. 2100 West Sunset, SageWest – Domestic Assault – A report was taken at the ER and a suspect was identified. The female victim had been struck in the face multiple times by a family member.

October 15

12:31 a.m. 1000 block Eastview – A structure fire was reported. The RPD assisted the RVFD at the scene.

4:58 a.m. 400 block Spruce – A woman called saying someone had dropped off her grandson who was intoxicated, vomiting and had defecated in his pants. A 19-year-old male was transported to the hospital in reference to a possible drug/alcohol overdose.

5:50 a.m. 100 block South 5th East – Ian Pine, 19, Riverton was found hiding inside and apartment where a window had been reported broken. He was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and he was also charged with damaging property for having thrown a rock through the window of the apartment.

10:25 a.m. A1700 block North Federal – A call notified police of a credit card/food stamp fraud. A report is pending.

1:08 p.m. Walnut Drive, Wind River Estates – A report was called in of someone breaking windows. Officers located Cedric Shapespeare, 37, Riverton, in the area matching the description of the suspect. While officers were unable to locate any damage in the area related to the original call, they did arrest him on an active Fremont County warrant. He was also cited for domestic battery in regards to an earlier incident.

1:46 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln at North 7th – Local transients were having a cookout in the street and the grill was moved over to a trailer park lot.

2:32 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – An entire cart full of merchandise was stolen from the store. A report is pending with a 19-year-old male suspect identified.

6:05 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A theft was reported and a report was made.

6:20 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Chauncey Friday, 57, Ethete was cited for Trespassing as he had been issued a no trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion.

8:32 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A man reported he was given a fake $100 bill. A report was taken.

October 16

5:27 a.m. 300 block South 12th St. East – Shantelle Antelope, 27, Riverton with a BAC of .220 was arrested for domestic battery for having kicked, struck and puled the hair of several family members.