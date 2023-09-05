Riverton PD Weekend Report: Police Assist Woman who had Fallen Down

The Riverton Police Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 31

2:57 p.m. 1700 Block North Federal – A suspect and vehicle have been identified for trying to steal a shopping cart full of products. A report is pending.

8:57 p.m. 200 block South Federal at East Adams – A woman fell out of a wheelchair and was struggling to get up. An Officer assisted her back into the wheelchair.

September 1

2:14 a. m. 900 block Forest Drive – A male subject was reported to be stuck up in a tree. A report is pending.

2:25 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A report was phoned in of a man with a gun. Officers located a fellow nearby who matched the description. As it turned out the gun was a BB pistol but he also had a large kitchen knife on his person and admitted to having used THC gummies. Charles Willow, 20-year-old from Riverton was arrested and charged with Use Of a Controlled Substance and carrying a concealed deadly weapon – Knife.

2:58 p.m. 900 North Elm Street – A man with a knife was threatening to harm himself. Officers convinced the man to to to the Emergency room for counseling.

5:55 p.m. 900 block Hewitt Ave. – Officers were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Harris Hauser, 36,, Riverton was contacted and found to have three Riverton City warrants: Two for shoplifting and one for failure to pay fines and he was arrested.

6:47 p.m. 800 block East Main Street – A report was received of a man beating on another. A report is pending.

7:28 p.m. 500 block South Third Street West – A 17-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .197. He was later released to Family Services.

9:12 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – A threatening note was left at door of residence. The occupant was advised on procedure for obtaining a protection order and residence placed on extra patrol.

September 2

10:18 a.m. 2100 Block West Park – A wooden board was taken from a ditch that was used for irrigation.

September 3

2:52 a.m. 1700 block Concord Ave. – A 66-year-old lady had fallen and couldn’t get up. Her house was all locked up and officers gained entry by removing a window mounted air conditioner unit and assisted her to her walker.

1:58 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Aloysius Piper, 56, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:30 p.m. 600 block South 4th St. West – A transformer blew causing a weed and grass fire. The RPD assisted Riverton Firefighters.