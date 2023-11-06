Riverton PD: Wallet Stolen from Cart at Smith’s; Man Gave Up Personal Information to a Scammer; Runaways Caught

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November 2,

7:49 a.m. 400 College View Drive at West Main – A white 1994 Chevrolet pick up truck was west bound on West Main approaching it’s intersection with College View Drive when an east bound red 2016 Nissan attempted to turn left in front of it and the collision occurred causing major damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries and a report was taken.

10:58 a.m. 816 North Federal – The truck was parked on the street in the 500 block of N. 16th East and had the rear driver’s side tire slashed and the rear view mirror broken. Total damage was estimated at $600. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified.

12:19 p.m. 1330 West Park Ave. Riverton Branch Library – A subject was passed out at the computers, employees could not get him to wake up. An officer woke the man up and moved him along.

1:13 p.m. 600 block East Main St. – Police were called on a subject harassing children. The Responding officer located a fellow matching the description nearby and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved business. When a routine check for wants was ran on Patrick Arthur, 42, Riverton it was found that he had a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Pay Fines and he was arrested.

1:24 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A female subject in a wheel chair appeared to be in distress. A 44-year-old female with possible diabetic issues was transported to the hospital by EMS.

3:46 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – A Lady momentarily left her wallet unattended in her shopping cart and returned to find it missing. A report was taken and video surveillance tapes will be reviewed for possible further information.

5:04 p.m. 300 block East Main St. – A 55-year-old man down in an alley developed into an ambulance assist. The man was transported to the hospital.

8:44 pm. 1330 West Park, Riverton Branch Library – People were threatened, allegedly with a firearm. An Officer contacted those involved and no evidence of a gun was found and alcohol consumption was involved. A routine check for wants produced a Fremont County Warrant for Kenneth Willow, 24, Riverton and he was arrested on that with a BAC of .243. An assault had occurred and a 48-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital. A report was taken and further action is pending review of Library surveillance video.

November 3

8:23 a.m. 800 block North 1st Street- A report was received that cats were running wild at the apartment complex, the owner of the animal allegedly told a complaintant to mind their own business. A report is pending.

8:51 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A store reported a shoplifting of blue spray paint. A report was taken and officers were able to identify Chase Shakespeare, 21, Riverton from the store surveillance video. When he was located he admitted to the offense and was cited for Shoplifting.

9:28 a.m. 500 block North Federal – Four vehicles were spray painted with blue paint. A report was taken and a suspect has been named- Investigation continues. This case apparently connected to the theft of paint reported above.

10:01 a.m.500 block West Main – When officers responded to the area of a man laying on the ground, they located two individuals who were intoxicated. Jeremiah Iron, 34, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and also charged with Possession of Marijuana which was found on his person incident to arrest and Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton for Public Intoxication.

1:26 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Parking lot fender bender was reported where a GMC backed out of a parking spot and struck a Ford Taurus. Minor damage to the GMC and significant damage to the Taurus. A report was taken.

3:56 p.m. 900 block West Monroe – Police received a call from a resident who said he was fooled by a person claiming to be a process server. The resident said he gave up a lot of his personal information. A report was make and the caller was advised about protecting his information.

6:04 p.m. 1330 West Park Ave. Riverton Branch Library – Officers contacted Joshua Wallowingbull, 48, Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication. He also had two Riverton City warrants.

6:44 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – An off duty Riverton Officer, while working loss prevention at a local business, was approached by a customer and advised of an individual who had just concealed a bottle of liquor on his person. The officer contacted Chase Shakespeare, 21, outside of the store and retrieved a bottle of Crown Royal Whiskey valued at $47.48 from where he had concealed it on his person. Shakespeare was cited for Shoplifting and released from the scene.

6:58 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – An Officer made contact with Clement Eagle, 51, Arapahoe and arrested him for Public Intoxication.

November 4

9:26 a.m. 600 block Northview Dr. – Tires was slashed on a camper trailer parked on the street. A report was taken with damage estimated at $400. This most likely occurred Halloween night and is related to several other similar incidents in the area for which a suspect has been named. Investigation continues.

10:12 a.m.600 block West Main St. – A 2014 blue Toyota Camry was reported stolen. Wyoming License plate 10-43049, A report was taken and a 17-year-old male suspect has been named.

10:47 a.m. College Hill Dr. – A black 2012 Altima was stolen. The vehicle was located by the BIA-Wind River Police on C’Hair Lane south of town. It was towed to RPD for further processing. A suspect has been named.

12:39 p.m. 2100 block North Federal – A report was taken on a stolen “play area” sign valued at$70. Suspects drove away in a white Chevy pickup with Texas plates.

12:59 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A man was refusing to leave this address. Officers contacted Jacob Posey, 33 , Ethete and when they asked him to leave he refused and said he wanted to go to jail whereupon he was arrested for Trespassing.

1:42 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Damage to a trailer was reported with broken glass and it was spray painted.

4:47 p.m. 800 block North Federal in alley – Lucas Sanchez, 43, Riverton with a BAC of .299 was located and found to have an active Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested.

10:02 p.m. 900 block East Fremont – A 13-year-old Riverton girl who was a runaway was cited for MUI with a BAC of .324 and released to social services. Another 13-year-old Riverton girl with a BAC of .215 was also cited for MUI and released to a guardian.

November 5

1:46 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – Lenny Monroe, 42, St. Stephens was a passenger in a car which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks produced a Riverton City arrest warrant and he was taken into custody.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block North Federal – Joshua Crabb, 44, Casper was found to be in possession of a blue 2010 Toyota truck which had been reported as stolen out of Casper and he was arrested for Unauthorized Use of A vehicle.