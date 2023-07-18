Riverton PD: Uninvited Woman attacked man in Motel Room with screwdriver, knife; Young girl picked up for MUI, escaped and picked up again

Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 17

8:07 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Sarah Speakthunder, 27, Harlem, Montana was arrested for Aggravated Assault after she reportedly entered an individual’s room uninvited and grabbed a screwdriver and “came at” the 72 yoa male victim. A scuffle ensued and the victim was able to wrest the screw driver away from her whereupon she grabbed an 8″ knife which the victim was also able to get away from her. As the struggle continued the victim retrieved a .22 caliber pistol which he fired two times into the floor to “try and get someone’s attention” for help. The motel manager heard the shots and responded to the room. During the struggle Speakthunder had bitten the victim three times causing serious injuries to his arms and he was later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

10:07 a.m. 200 block North Federal – A 47-year-old female was located and issued a no trespass notice for the involved business.

11:51 a.m. 816 North Federal – Brandon Quinn, 34, Lander was served a Municipal Warrant in Riverton City Court.

12:54 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A store employee attempted to start a truck to move it into a garage, it was in first gear and lurched forward striking a wall causing damage in excess of $1,000. The store is insured and will cover all damages.

2:22 p.m. 800 block North 1st Street – A white 1995 Ford F-250 pick-up truck with Wyoming plate #10-7830 was reported stolen and entered into NCIC. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

3″46 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 12-year-old female runaway was later located by FCSO and brought to the Police Department where it was determined that she had a BAC of .177. She was charged with MUI and released to DFS.

6:47 p.m. Riverton City Park – Velinda Brown, 49, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .312.

7:12 p.m. 200 block East Park – Brian Sunrhodes, 38, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .240. He was also charged with inhaling a toxic substance when it was determined that he had also been huffing shoe glue.

July 18

12:18 a.m. 900 block West Jackson – A dog been barking since 2100, this is unusual, as the reporting party does not see or hear any vehicle however she is concerned someone may be lurking around residence, the reporting party does have surveillance that is indicating there is vehicle in area – A Report is ending.

5:24 a.m. 2100 West Sunset Dr. – This was the same 12-year-old girl who was reported earlier as a MUI. She was located and taken to the group home.