Riverton PD: Two School Bus FlyBys; Vehicle Stolen; Two Drunk Drivers Caught

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

August 30

7;07 a.m. 700 block East Sunset – A School Resource Officer reported a fight. A report is pending

9:45 a.m. 840 Major Ave, Riverton Middle School – Two Riverton girls aged 12 and 13 came to school under the influence and were cited for use of marijuana in the form of a vape pen. A court date was set and they were released to their guardian.

10:15 a.m. 200 block Mesquite Cir. – A resident reported several guns were missing from the home. A report was taken.

10:41 a.m. 500 block North 2nd West – A fawn deer was reported with a broken leg. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Warden dispatched the deer.

10:41 a.m. 900 block West Main – A bat was reported upstairs. The bat was removed and relocated.

11:13 a.m. 700 block North 16th East – A school bus driver reported two drive-by incidents while the bus lights were flashing and children were boarding. Police remind motorists that they must stop for any school bus displaying red flashing lights.

11:57 a.m. 5200 block North 6th East – A green 2013 Toyota Highlander with Wyoming plate #15-2248 was taken from where it was parked in front of a residence. the vehicle has been entered into NCIC. The keys were left in the vehicle.

1:42 p.m. 409 West Adams – Michael Griebel, 52, Kinnear was arrested at the Probation and Parole office on a Fremont County warrant.

4:22 p.m. 100 block North 9th West – A white Ford F-150 and a black Ford F-250 were involved in a crash. A report is pending.

7:07 p.m. 600 block West Main – A male driver was refused service due to his alleged inebriation. An Officer located the vehicle a short time later and clocked it doing 52 mph while east bound in the 200 block of west Main which is a 30 mph zone. When stopped, the driver displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. Nathan Little, 24, Riverton was arrested for DWUI.

August 31

12:00:10 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – Forrest Duran, 21 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .179.

12:18 a.m. 100 North 6th East at East Main – Cole Willow, 25, Ethete was the driver of a vehicle which was observed stopped facing the wrong way in the 100 block of North 6th East street. When an officer tried to make contact he drove away and refused to stop until he reached Adams and South Federal Blvd. Willow refused to identify himself or perform field sobriety tests but did display obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWUI, Eluding and Interference. His passenger Jameka Burningbreast, 24, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .182.