Riverton PD: Traffic Stops Result in Citations, Arrests

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 21

10:39 a.m. 600 block North Federal – A citizen saw two fellows running out of a local liquor store and followed them while calling police on his cell phone. Based on his information officers located Quade Friday, 19, Riverton and Charles Willow 20, Riverton hiding in the restroom of a nearby clinic. Both were arrested for shoplifting two bottles of rum valued at $37.40 and MUI for possessing it. They were also issued No Trespass notice for the involved business.

1:06 p.m. 300 bock South 12th East – A man reported he had dropped off his truck for repair, and when returned items that were inside had been removed. A report is pending.

2:55 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Kayla Medicinecloud, 40, Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks revealed a Riverton Warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody. She bonded out a short while later.

3:51 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Radene Yellowbear, 25, Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for not having license plates. A routine check for wants found a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

4:52 p.m. 900 block East Sunset – Lawrence Jenkins, 18, Riverton was cited for MUI.

7:38 p.m. 299 block North Federal -Officer on patrol stopped two individuals for jaywalking and while talking to them found that one of them, Thomas Oldman, 35 , Arapahoe had a Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested. Initially when contacted Oldman had balled up his fists and attempted to “Move in” on the officer at which time he was taken to ground and so he was also charged with Interference.

9:44 p.m. 1400 block West Park – A domestic dispute was reported. When officers arrived, there was no evidence of anything physical having occurred. After talking with both of those involved the male half placed a firearm lock on his pistol and gave the key to the officers and both agreed to stay together in the apartment.

November 22

12:50 a.m. 1100 block Forest Drive – Officers located Lawrence Jenkins, 18, Riverton nearby and cited him for MUI.