Riverton PD: Taggers Hit Again; Runaway Reported

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

October 2

9:30 a.m. 400 block East Main – Black spray paint was sprayed on the south side of a building. A report was taken.

1:24 p.m. 200 block South Federal – A concrete base for a business sign was spray painted with black paint. A report was made.

2:04 p.m. 300 block East Adams – A small white dog that had been running at large was hit by a car and killed. The owner was identified nd notified.

2:18 p.m. 4600 block Valley View Road – A responding officer to a report of a man in the middle of the road recognized the 32-year-old male from previous contacts and determined he was extremely intoxicated. EMS was requested but was not able to respond and so the officer loaded the fellow into his police car and took him to the hospital where he was admitted.

7:00 p.m. 100 Spire Drive at Riverview – Jeremiah Howell, 25, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and he also had two Riverton City warrants which were served.

8:14 p.m. College Hill Drive – A runaway report was taken on a missing 14-year-old Riverton girl and her name was entered into NCIC.

