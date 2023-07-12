Riverton PD: T-Bone Crash Reported; $2,000 lost in Wire Fraud Complaint; Burglary

The Riverton Police Report received July 12

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 11

8:34 a.m. 500 block North 12th East – A baby bat was found near the Administration Hallway. The bat was collected and relocated.

10:36 a.m. 100 North Broadway and East Main – A group of people were in the area and ripping flowers from flower pots. The group was contacted and advised and all were moved along except Shawn Antelope, 30, Ethete who was arrested for Public Intoxication with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .284

11:48 a.m. 500 block East Fremont at North 6th – A maroon 2008 Jeep was north bound on N 6th E and failed to see the approach of a grey 2016 Jeep which was east bound and pulled out in front of it and was struck broadside causing major damage to both vehicles. Driver #1, Donna Byrd was cited for a Stop sign violation. There were no injuries.

1:58 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A parking lot fender bender was reported and one vehicle left the scene. There was minor damage to the driver’s side rear bumper of a red 2020 Ford Explorer.

2:07 p.m. 1900 block Prairie Road – A caller reported being a victim of a wire fraud and reported a loss of $2,000. A report is pending.

2:34 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – An officer investigated two individuals seen sleeping in the small park off of the 500 block of East Pershing and arrested Lucas Sanchez, 42, Riverton for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .378 and Mary Headley, 20, Riverton also for Public intoxication with a BAC of .284.

3:36 p.m. 400 Birch Avenue – Police received a report of a teenager entering a house through a bathroom window. Officers determined the youth lived at the home and had forgotten his key. No action taken.

4:59 p.m. 2660 Peck Avenue – A parking lot fender bender was reported between a blue 2021 Ford v. blue 2004 Audi.

6:39 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – A confusing situation was reported involving multiple people. Several citations were prepared for Battery to be served on individuals who had left the scene prior to officer’s arrival and two females were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

9:53 p.m. 1000 block West Park Ave. – A home was broken into and belongings scattered all over the floor. A report is pending.