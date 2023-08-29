Riverton PD: Runaway Chased Down; Suspects with Warrants Turned Themselves In

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 28

8:05 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Jubelle Hebah, 39, Ethete was cited for shoplifting a $7.99 bottle of vodka and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business.

8:25 a.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Sarah Haworth, 19, Pavillion came to the Police Department and turned herself in on a Fremont County Warrant.

9:29 a.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A 15-year-old boy was cited for possession of Marijuana.

12:46 p.m. North Federal – A 72-year-old man in a black Chevrolet truck was asking for favors for liquor. The man was cited and released.

1:15 p.m. Riverton area – A subject used a woman’s credit card in town without permission. A report is pending.

2:22 p.m. 840 Major Ave. – RMS – A 15-year-old Riverton boy who had been signed as a runaway fled when approached by officers and had to be chased and tackled to the ground. He was subsequently charged with resisting arrest, possession of tobacco and possession of marijuana and he was also in possession of a fixed blade knife while on school grounds.

6:51 p.m. Riverton City Park – A subject fainted near the Band Shell. EMS provided assistance.

6:55 p.m. 300 Major Ave. at West Park – John Brown, 70, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .190.

10:29 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Antonio Torres, 33, Riverton turned himself in to the Riverton Police Department and was arrested on four Fremont County warrants.

11:53 p.m. 2660 Peck Avenue, CWC Student Housing – A Chevy S-10 and a silver Ford Edge were involved in a parking lot fender bender. Damage was over $1,000.

August 29

6:43 a.m. 200 block East Jackson Ave. – Several items were stolen from an unlocked blue Jeep Cherokee. A report is pending.