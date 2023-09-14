Riverton PD: Renters Took Refrigerator

The Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

September 13

10:20 a.m. 300 South 1st – A landlord called to report that when his renters left, they took everything, including the refrigerator. Police determined it was a civil issue and referred the issue to the Sheriff’s Office.

3:20 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Anthony Duran, 34, Arapahoe was contacted and arrested for open container and public intoxication.

10:50 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A 40-year-old male bleeding from the nose was transported to the hospital by EMS.