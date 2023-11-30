Riverton PD: Pet Taken to PAWS Following Animal Abuse Complaint

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 29

9:21 a.m. 800 block West Park – A school bus fly-by was reported. The RPD will follow-up

9:29 a.m. 900 block West Main St. – A fire alarm went off, firefighters responded to find that a space heater had burned up. There was no house fire.

1:07 p.m. 100 block West Adams at South 2nd Street – A maroon 2005 GMC truck was north bound on South 2nd West and slid through the stop sign at it’s intersection with West Adams and was struck by a red 1996 Jeep which was east bound on West Adams. Substantial damage to both vehicles with no injuries – A report was taken.

3:03 p.m. 1200 block South 8th East – A report is pending on a call reporting animal abuse.

4:04 p.m. 600 block North Federal = Dudley C’Bearing, 37, Fort Washakie was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .290.

6:32 p.m. 600 block Eagle Dr. – A run away report was taken on a 15-year-old Riverton boy and he was placed into NCIC.

7:41 p.m. 100 block North 3rd East -A caller reported a dog was locked inside a vehicle that had been duct taped. The responding officer contacted the dog’s owner, Larry Wallace, 75, Riverton and cited him for Animal Abuse. The dog was taken to PAWS.

November 30

300 block North Federal – Nora Miller, 45, Riverton was a passenger in a car which had been stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks produced a Riverton City warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

6:32 a.m. 400 blok Elizabeth Dr. – Dalen Spoonhunter, 40, Ethete was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear.