Riverton PD: One Firearm Found in Parking Lot; Pistol Stolen from Residence; Shoplifters hit Smiths

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

August 21

10:00 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – An injured Chihuahua dog was reported. It was also reported the dog was attacked by another dog last week.

10:04 a.m. 1200 block North Federal – A .45 caliber pistol was found in a case in a parking lot. There was no record of it being stolen. The firearm was placed into storage.

10:18 a.m. 400 block Peak Dr. – A complaint over roosters crowing was filed. The owner said he has three roosters and have been unsuccessful to this p oint to give them away.

10:19 a.m. 125 So. Second West at East Washington – Someone tagged shipping containers, unsure of cost to repair.

12:10 p.m. 2nd West at Main St. – A minor property damage crash was reported between a gray 2016 Ford and a gray 2017 Ford Truck

1:55 p.m. 1400 West Park Ave. – A firearm was stolen from a closet. A report was made.

5:24 p.m. 1200 West Main St. – Two males in a white/silver 1996 Subaru rolled a shopping cart full of groceries out into the parking lot without paying for them and started loading them into the car. When they were confronted by store employees and customers they left. $169.36 worth of groceries were still in the cart and it is unknown how much merchandise left with them in the car. Video surveillance will be reviewed for further.

6:17 p.m. 400 N. 8th West at W. Jackson – Officers contacted two people reported to be fighting and found that the male half, Robert Reed, 33, Ethete had two Fremont County warrants and took him into custody.

8:03 p.m. Big Bend Ponds – A white station wagon ran into a large rock creating damage to the driver front side. A witness said the rivers switched out aft the crash. A report was made.

8:25 p.m. 600 block West Park – A man was allegedly threatening others with a baseball bat. Folks were in the process of leaving when officers arrived and nothing illegal had been done with the bat. One of those present, Sharon James, 62, Riverton was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and she was cited for that.

10:42 p.m. 500 block N. Broadway at East Pershing – A single vehicle crash was reported. Officers found minor damage to a 2002 Chevrolet that had backed over a concrete sewer casing and struck a sign.

August 22

3;34 a.m. 800 block Porter Ave. – A man called that his Father had passed away. It was reported to be an expected death. Nothing suspicious was indicated. The Coroner’s office is investigating.

l