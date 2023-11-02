Riverton PD: Lots of Halloween Mischief and Vandalism Reported

The Riverton Police report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 1

7:16 a.m. 300 block North 14th East – On Halloween night a 2012 Lincoln which was parked in a residential driveway in the 300 block of N. 14th E. had a brick thrown through the rear window. A report was taken.

7:28 a.m. 600 East Sunset Dr. – A 2014 Ram 1500 pickup was parked next to the curb facing west bound in the 600 block of East Sunset when a river rock which was found inside the vehicle was used to break out the driver’s door window. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified.

7:39 a.m. 2200 block Rose Lane – A fire call to this address was a false alarm.

8:10 a.m. 220 North 7th East – Playground equipment was overturned but not damaged. Video surveillance taken at 9:19 pm shows five or six individuals were involved. A report was taken.

8:12 a.m. 1000 block Big Horn Dr. – Window broken with a rock. A Chevy S-10 pickup was parked on the street and the victim reported hearing breaking glass around 1:00am. A report was taken with damage estimated at $400.

8:17 a.m. 1100 block East Pershing – A mannequin dressed as a scary clown was stolen from the yard. The mannequin and clothes had a value of $240. A report was taken.

8:56 a.m. 900 block Westview Dr. – A white 2011 Jeep Cherokee which was parked on the street in the 900 block of Westview on Halloween night had it’s front windshield shattered by a river rock. Damage was estimated at $500 and a report was taken.

9:01 a.m. 1100 North Federal – A fertilizer building behind the Bighorn Co-Op was sparayed with red and blue paint. Removal estimated at $100.

12:51 p.m. Energy Lane – A 17-year-old runaway male driving a maroon Ford truck was located and detained. In addition to being a runaway, he was also charged with vehicle theft.

2:26 pm. 1330 West Park, Fremont County Library Riverton Branch – An intoxicated 55-year-old male was transported to the hospital after he kept falling out of a chair inside the building.

3:18 p.m. 1200 West Main, Smith’s Food and Drug – Brian Dodge, 38, Riverton was asked to leave the business property several times and refused to do so. When he was told he was under arrest for trespassing he attempted to punch the officer. In the ensuing struggle he also continually spit on the officer and kicked him. Mister Dodge was charged with Criminal Trespass, Interference and Assault.

3:22 p.m. 900 block Westview Dr. – A property destruction involving a blue 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup was reported. A report is pending.

6:51 1330 West Park Ave., Riverton Branch Library – Charles Potter, 37, Riverton was contacted and arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .240. He also had an active Riverton City warrant.

