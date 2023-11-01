Riverton PD: Intersection Crash Reported, Vehicles Towed; Woman Fell from Vehicle; Dorm Drinking Party Broken Up

The Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 31

11:51 a.m. Riverton area – A report was taken on a sex offense and an investigation has been initiated

3:14 p.m. Riverton area – A report was taken on a sexual assault that reportedly occurred one year ago.

4:48 p.m. 1330 West Park Ave. -A male subject was reported to be urinating on the outside wall of the library. A 55-year-old male matching the given description was contacted and denied the allegations and then complained of heart pains whereupon he was transported by EMS. The officer then reviewed video footage which showed that the fellow had indeed urinated in public as originally reported. The officer then prepared two citations to be served: One for Interference for lying and the second for urinating in public. When he went to serve them up at the hospital the guy had already been released and he will be served when next contacted.

5:00 p.m. 800 Webbwood Road at North Federal – A blue 2001 Dodge was westbound on Webb Wood road and failed to stop for the red light at it’s intersection with North Federal Blvd. As he crossed the intersection he was struck on the passenger side by a south bound silver 2018 Buick passenger car. There was major damage to both vehicles and they were both towed. The driver of the Dodge, Isaiah Antunez, 21, Riverton was cited for No Insurance, No Valid Driver’s License, No Registration and Running the red light. There were no injuries.

9:17 p.m. 100 North Broadway Ave. – A man wearing all black was passed out in a parking lot. A 29-year-old male was transported to the hospital by EMS due to a possible high BAC.

11:30 p.m. College Hill Drive – A report was received of a woman who fell from a vehicle. All of those involved had been drinking when an argument broke out. At one point an 18-year-old female victim jumped onto the running board of the vehicle and then fell off when the driver applied the brakes and she hit her head on the ground. She was later taken to the hospital by EMS. Officers interviewed the driver and arrested Anthony Lincoln, 19, Riverton for MUI with a BAC of .125 and a Fremont County Warrant. It was later determined that the 18-year-old female victim had a BAC of .380.

11:52 p.m. 2600 block Peck Avenue, CWC – Campus Security advised there is a MIP party going in a dorm room. The following individuals were cited for MIP: Ryan Nunn 19, Lovell; Daniel Huerta-Tzompa, 19, Riverton; Branmer Gaehring, 20, Riverton; Julia Tofani-Bilavosa, 19, Riverton; Sran Williams, 18, Wall South Dakota; Trisha Lammers, 18, Orient South Dakota; Sienna Seabolt, 18, Dubois; Ranveer Sanduv, 19, Riverton; Pearo Perucetti, 20, Riverton; Devon Benson, 19, Riverton; Kylee Washakie, 19, Fort Washakie; and Sydney Jones, 19, Farson.

November 1

5:17 a.m. 300 block South 12th East – Alyssa Kilcrease, 22, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .257.

6:25 a.m. 1301 East Sunset – Some during the night ran over a mail box to a residence. A report was taken.