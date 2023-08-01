Riverton PD: Fight with Machete Injured Two; Live Bat Relocated; 10-year-old was lost

The Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 31

7:20 am. 200 block North Federal – A business complained that two male subjects were refusing to leave the store. Officer located those involved across the street in city park and found that one of them, a 28-year-old male had been assaulted and had a bloody nose and a swollen eye. This individual was adamant that he could not remember who had assaulted him. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and the others were moved along.

8:35 a.m. 1200 West Monroe – A Live bat was found in front of a school by the door. It was removed and re-located to the Rendezvous Ponds.

12:08 p.m. 400 block South Federal – A drive-through window was broken. A report is pending.

2:37 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Aiden Crosthwaite, 18, Sunlake, Arizona was arrested for Domestic Battery after it was determined that he had pushed, shoved, slapped and punched his 19-year-old female companion.

2:57 p.m. 1000 block East Lincoln – Officers contacted two men in a white Chevrolet car who were slumped over. One of them was moved along but the other – Brian Davis, 36, Riverton had an active Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested.

4:54 p.m. 100 block West Bell Ave. – A 10 year-old child showed up at the reporting party’s house and said he didn’t know how to get home. He said he was left at Sunset Park. A report is pending.

4:56 p.m. 1100 North Federal – A camper his a gas pump and was still on it. A report is pending.

5:25 p.m. 300 block North Federal – ,While issuing a trespass notice to Jorge Esquivel, 28, Riverton for the involved business a routine check for wants was run and it was found that he had an active Fremont County warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

9:56 p.m. 1600 North Federal – A screaming woman was reported trying to run over a male subject with her vehicle. A report is pending.

11:26 p.m. 400 block North 7th East – A report was called in a “a bunch” of underage people drinking. ,Officers responded to the residence and cited Taelieanna Bell, 18, Lander for MIP with a BAC of .185 and Anellio Quiver, 19 , Riverton for MIP with a BAC of .161. Whitney Ghostbear, 29, Riverton was also present and she had a Fremont County warrant and was arrested for that.

August 1

12:12 a.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – The fight was reported that apparently involved a knife. Two 19-year-old and 17-year-old males were transported to the hospital with injuries. A 17-year-old male was located nearby and found to be in possession of a machete and he was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. Investigation continues.