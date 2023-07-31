Riverton PD: Drunk Driver nearly ran over woman passed in the middle of the street; Firearm stolen

The Riverton Police Department report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

July 28

8:13 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A note was left on its owner’s house for a dog running at large.

9:35 a.m. 400 block Peak Drive – A complaint was registered about a neighbor’s rooster

12:07 p.m. Honor Farm Road at Highway 26: The RPD assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle crash that sent six to the hospital.

12:30 p.m. 1700 block North Federal, Walmart – A 61-year-old man reported he was assaulted here. A report is pending.

1:07 p.m. 1600 block Lewis Street – Theft of a firearm described as a Highpoint Semi-Automatic rifle. A report is pending.

1:33 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – A 17-year-old male turned himself in on a Failure to Appear County Warrant

3:53 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – A physical family fight was reported. A report is pending.

4:32 p.m. Big Bend Ave. – A Mom and Dad with a child walking on the street when the Mom allegedly began striking the child on the head. A report is pending.

6:45 p.m. Riverton City Park – An Officer did a welfare check on an individual he saw sleeping in Riverton City Park and found that he had and active Fremont County warrant for Probation revocation. Guy St. Clair, 49, Fort Washakie was arrested.

7:54 p.m. Blackfoot Avenue – Lorelai Shavehead, 21, Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant.

8:23 p.m. 400 block North 7th East – Robyn Bearing, 45, Riverton was arrested for Probation revocation.

8:46 pm. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A complainant reported threats made against her 10-year-old daughter. A report was taken.

9:13 p.m. Cody Eagle, 27, Riverton was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

11:43 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Beyring GaricaPerez, 24, Indianapolis was pulled over for erratic driving without lights and subsequently arrested for DWUI. Further investigation found that she was in possession of forged immigration documents which is a felony and she was also charged with that offense.

July 29

12:16 a.m. 500 block North Federal – Stephanie Behan, 39, Riverton was found sleeping in a car on a used car lot and found to have a active Riverton Municipal warrant for which she was arrested.

12:34 a.m.100 block Comanche Dr. – A 9-year-old female was Snapchatting a friend saying her Dad was hurting her. Officers located the child and her father and after further investigation it appears that the nine-year-old’s claims were unfounded.

3:27 a.m. 500 block Birth Ave at East Monroe – An officer was checking on the welfare of a female who was lying face down in the middle of East Monroe street when a vehicle approached and barely got stopped in time to avoid running over her. The driver of that vehicle was contacted and identified as Timberly Blackburn, 20, Saint Stephens and she was subsequently arrested for DWUI with a child (Children aged 12, 1 and 2) in the car. A passenger, Aileen Addison, 31, Sheridan was arrested for Child endangering for allowing her children to be in the car with an intoxicated driver and Faith Blackburn, 18, Saint Stephens, who was the one laying in the street was arrested for Public Intoxication. The children were taken into protective custody.

4:15 a.m. 300 block North Federal – 20-year-old male covered in blood was too intoxicated to offer a statement to officers and he was transported to the hospital by EMS.

5:53 a.m. 500 Northridge Dr. – A caller from Powell advised his dog was stolen by a woman now in Riverton at her sister’s place. A report is pending.

7:15 a.m. 300 block West Main Street – A theft from a building was reported. A report is pending.

8:21 a.m. Pinecrest St. – A Rottweiler dog running at large and being aggressive was placed in a fenced yard. The dog had no collar or tags.

8:32 a.m. 700 block East Washington St. – A theft of tools, including a saws-all, drill and changeover battery pack were taken from a shed. Valued at $200. A report is pending.

10:00a.m. 600 block East Fremont – A case of animal abuse was reported for a dog in a locked car. A report is pending.

11:04 a.m. 200 block North Federal – Officers located two individuals reported to be fighting and arrested Daniel Manzanares 42-year-old for Domestic Battery and his 35-year-old female companion on an active Riverton City warrant.

12:46 p.m. 1400 block West Park Ave. – A report is pending on a reported break-in at an apartment.

2:36 p.m. 501 East Main Street, USPS – Lisa Durtsche, 58, Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant.

6:50 p.m. Riverton City Park – Bart Molash, 53, Riverton and Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe were both cited for Fighting in Public.

11:13 p.m. Riverview Road at Major Avenue – A two vehicle crash was reported between a Toyota Tundra pickup and a GMC Acadia SUV. No injuries. There was road blockage and fluid leaking onto the street.

July 30

4:52 p.m. 100 block Blackfoot Avenue – A fraud was reported when an account was opened in the reporting party’s name without permission and $1,000 in charges was recorded. A report is pending

6:15 p.m. Gardens North Dr. – Agency Assist. The RPD was asked to assist in locating a subject with a warrant who was trying to elude Deputies.

8:46 p.m. College Hill Drive – Police were called about a stolen wallet from a parking lot. A report was taken.

July 31

3:29 a.m. 500 block North 6th East – A 79-year-old male male was found deceased without any suspicious circumstances. A report is pending.