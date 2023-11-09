Riverton PD: Drunk Driver Caught; Assault Reported; Public Intoxication Arrests noted

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 7

5:11 p.m. Railway Plaza – A game bird was found in a dumpster. the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was notified.

5:29 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – A Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report was called in. Officers located the REDDI vehicle parked in a local business’ parking lot with the sole occupant being William Sullivan, 57, Riverton. Mister Sullivan showed signs of impairment and then failed field sobriety tests whereupon he was arrested for DWUI.

6:17 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Officers contacted Brindin White 33, Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication. Mister White also had a Fremont County Failure to Appear warrant.

6:45 p.m. 2600 block Peck Avenue, CWC – Some marijuana was found in an apartment at Central Wyoming College.

6:46 p.m. 600 block East Lincoln Ave. – A 14-year-old girl reported having a physical fight with her brother. A report is pending.

6:58 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A person in the RPD lobby reported the manager at a local business threw a plate at her. A report is pending.

9:15 p.m. 1330 West Park, Riverton Branch Library – A 45-year-old female victim had attempted to retrieve her cell phone from a group of people at the library and was assaulted by Jennifer Shakespeare, 38, Hudson who was subsequently arrested for Assault & Battery. Ms. Shakespeare had reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and then proceeded to kick her in the face.

10:05 p.m. 2000 block North Federal – The manager of a hotel called to report a physical fight occurring in a room. A report is pending.

11:30 p.m. 400 block Spire Dr. – A report of five gunshots came in. A report is pending.

November 8

4:47 am. 1200 West Main St. – Officers contacted Julia Garcia, 19, Riverton and subsequently arrested her for Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of.225.

9:16 a.m. 300 block South Federal – A 1990 red Chevrolet was not put in park and it rolled into the side of a structure. No injuries. There was some damage to the building. A report is pending.

9:19 a.m. 500 block North 12th East – The reporting party has a video of a crash that occurred the day before. A suspect and his vehicle have been identified.

10:45 a.m. 300 block Spire Dr. – A woman reported an assault, but the suspect was gone on officers arrival. She did not want to press charges, but rather have the individual trespassed from the residence.

12:03 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – An argument over liquor escalated until one participant broke a window and fled. The window was valued at $385. While interviewing the others who had been involved, officers found that Darilyne Dodge, 38, Riverton had a Fremont County arrest warrant and she was arrested. A citation to be served has been prepared for the individual who broke the window.

12:25 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A gray 2004 Chevy Venture was spray painted overnight. A report is pending.

2:33 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A man who kept falling down while walking in front of Ace Hardware hit his head and was treated by EMS.

3:20 p.m. 100 block South 10th East – A man who had not been feeling well was discovered deceased after he had not been heard from in a while. The Coroner’s Office responded.

3:37 p.m. Webbwood Road at Pure Gas Road – A fight was reported with three people ganging up on one person. A report is pending.

11:48 p.m. 1100 block East Washington. An officer located Lucas Sanchez, 43, Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .227.

November 9

4:48 a.m. 500 block North Broadway – An officer located Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .228.