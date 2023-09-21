Riverton PD: Drug Use and Fighting Issues at RHS

The Riverton Police Department Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 20

11:37 a.m. 200 block North 9th East – Theft of Services – A report was received of unauthorized persons filling up a trash dumpster.

11:54 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A drug use violation ticket was requested by a School Resource Officer. A report is pending.

1:36 p.m . 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A ticket for fighting was requested. A report is pending.

2:45 p.m. 1000 block East Washinton – Male subject sleeping under a vehicle – Officers arrived and made contact with Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete and routine checks for wants found that he had three Riverton City arrest warrants and he was taken in to custody.

5:20 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – Trespassing – Two subjects reportedly were stealing vodka from the store. They came back and returned the vodka and left again. Officers located the two nearby and found that Aleeah Crispin, 49, transient had been issued a trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and cited her for Trespassing. Her 63-year-old companion was issued a trespass notice.

7:17 p.m. 600 Spencer St. – Warrant arrest – Officer on patrol recognized Heidi Bush, 48, Riverton who he knew had a Riverton City warrant. He arrested her and she later posted bond and was released.

7:28 p.m. 400 block West Sunset Dr. – Crash – A woman reported she had struck a deer in her vehicle. There was minor damage to the Jeep and although the responding officer saw many deer in the area none of them appeared to be injured. A report was taken.

9:43 p.m. 1300 block East Fremont – Civil Issue – A man wanted to report his 2006 Chevy pickup at stolen. He told officers that he told his girlfriend she could use it, but then never returned it. An ATL (attempt to locate) was put out on the vehicle but a stolen could not be issued because the RP had given his 43 yoa girlfriend permission to take it.