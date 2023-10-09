Riverton PD: Dogs attacked Ducks and Chickens in Separate Incidents; Drunk Drivers Caught; Shoplifter Identified

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

October 6

7:44 a.m. 500 block West Main – Two dogs were reported running at large, one of the dogs has porcupine quills in its nose.

8:03 a.m. 1000 block North 16th East – A small Shepard mix dog attacked a woman’s ducks the previous day.

11:00 a.m. 1500 block North Federal at Spencer St. – A visually impaired pedestrian and his dog were attacked by two other dogs.The man was unable to identify the kind of dogs they were due to his impairment.

100 block North Federal – A store reported a person had been entering the business and ripping off price tags from clothes and then paying reduced prices. Officers located the 68-year-old man and issued him a no trespass notice for that business.

11:49 a.m. 1000 block East Lincoln Ave. – A subject was witnessed jumping over fences and trying to enter one house. Police located Jaysen Bell, 19, Riverton in the area who matched matched the given description and he was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

1:58 p.m. 1330 West Park Ave. – A welfare check was requested for a man on a bench who needed medical assistance. The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

2:41 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie Street – A 16-year-old female reported her stepfather had stolen all of her belongings and sold them and that he took her paycheck. A report is pending.

3:46 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – A man’s ex-wife’s current boyfriend allegedly threatened to shoot him during a child exchange. One hour later, the boyfriend showed up at his house driving in front. Police contacted Both sides where conflicting versions of what had happened were given with no evidence to support either side. A report was again taken and they were advised to call for a civil standby the next time there was a child exchange.

5:24 p.m. 4800 Airport Road – Several death threats were allegedly made and reports were taken for documentation as required by the reporting party.

7:24 p.m. 1200 block South Federal – A dog wearing a brown leather collar was struck by a vehicle and was laying in the street. The dog was taken to the vet and due to the extent of it’s injuries was euthanized.

8:14 p.m. 500 block North 12th East – A woman reported her backpack was stolen from her husband’s work vehicle. A report was taken.

10:50 p.m. 300 block East Park Ave. – Jeremy Beevers, 45, Riverton was cited for Public Intoxication.

October 7

10:31 a.m. 300 block Spire Drive. An individual previously trespassed from an apartment complex returned. Officers made contact with Cisco Flood, 38, Riverton and arrested him for trespassing and he also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant.

1:05 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A report was phoned in of a football player parent threatening a man at the school. The SRO is going to follow up and find out who the parent is. A report was taken and extra patrol will be provided.

3:03 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A store employee was reviewing video in the store and saw a subject allegedly stealing item. Officers reviewed tapes and consulted with store security personnel in regards to a theft which occurred on 9/29/23. Beatrice Monroe, 48, Riverton, who is currently in the Fremont County Jail, was cited for shoplifting $188.76 worth of items from the store.

5:08 p.m. 1000 block East Lincoln Ave. – A REDDI report was called in on a red Chevy Malibu. Michael Frazier, 57, Riverton was contacted while in control of the described vehicle and displayed signs of intoxication. After failing the field sobriety tests he was arrested for DWUI.

7:34 p.m. 100 block North Federal – A caller said someone was inside a dumpster throwing items on the ground. Vincent Brown, 45, Arapahoe, was in the dumpster throwing things out when officers arrived. When asked he said he was looking for something to sell. He was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant and was also cited for littering.

8:00 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 57-year-old man at the drive through window asked for an ambulance. One hour and 20 minutes later, the hospital called police and reported the same man was throwing his papers and was yelling at people and they wanted him escorted off the property.

9:54 p.m. 2500 block North Federal – A vehicle was reported swerving all over the road and speeding. Officers located the REDDI vehicle and after observing traffic violations pulled it over. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication and then failed field sobriety tests. Chadrick Golston, 42, Lander was arrested for DWUI.

October 8

10:11 a.m. 900 block East Roosevelt – A caller said a dog that had killed a neighbors chickens was confined and that another dog was acting viciously. Gary Boyle, 33, Riverton was cited and released for vicious dog.

1:10 p.m. 100 block North Broadway Ave. – A caller said the bartender was on the floor. The 30-year-old male had not been assaulted and was transported by EMS with an unknown medical issue of some sort.

5:29 p.m. 600 block West Main St. – Broken glass in front of a business turned out to be a shattered skylight window. A message was left with the owner.

6:12 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 13-year-old boy had been in the store several times in the last few days taking items and they wished him trespassed. The boy was taken to his parents and issued a no trespass notice for the involved business.

11:02 p.m. Riverwalk – A person was assaulted along the Riverwalk and needed an EMS response.

October 9

2:27 a.m. 300 Major Ave. at West Park – a 16-year-old Riverton boy was arrested for DWUI.

3:22 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A caller reported an uncle had just taken all of his prescription medicines. A 38-year-old male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

4:52 a.m. 2800 block Peck Ave., CWC – An individual from a dorm called saying she was pregnant and had been assaulted. When officers arrived, no signs of injury were found nor did anyone in the immediate area know anything about an assault. The RP was taken to the hospital as a precaution and they too were unable to find any signs of an assault. The RP then gave several different versions of what had happened. A report was taken.