Riverton PD: Arrests with High BAC Levels; Juvenile Female Driver Sought After Hit and Run Crash

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 16

7:01 a.m. Major Ave. at West Main – A two vehicle collision involved a blue 2013 Chrysler versus a grey 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. A report was taken.

11:27 a.m. 800 West Park Ave. – A caller said three younger children were walking in the area and not at school. An officer determined the children were being homeschooled and they were in their own yard.

11:37 a.m. Riverton area – A sexual assault was reported. A report is pending.

4:03 p.m. 1000 block West Main – A 56-year-old man was cited for driving while under suspension.

4:48 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Fatima Addison, 44, Riverton, was arrested on three Fremont County warrants.

5:05 p.m.500 block North Federal – A man driving a 2017 maroon Ford truck ran into something in a wash bay, got out, looked and then sped away. A report is pending.

5:23 p.m. Riverton City Park – A 38-year-old man who was passed out in the band shell was transported to the hospital with a possible alcohol overdose.

5:30 p.m. 300 North Broadway – A group of people were reported to be passed out. An officer moved along three subjects and the fourth, Michele antelope, 50, Riverton, was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .248.

9:20 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A person darted into the liquor store, stole a bottle, and ran away out the door. A report is pending.

November 17

1:30 a.m. 300 block Spire Drive – Information was received on the possible location of a male runaway. An officer located the 15-year-old boy and returned him to his guardian.

12:48 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A report was received of juveniles smoking weed in a bathroom. A report is pending.

2:01 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Joshua Wallowingbull, 48, Fort Washakie, was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .226.

3:23 p.m. 200 block Diamond Drive – Oscar Guerrero, 18, Riverton, was arrested for Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of .226.

3:57 p.m. 800 block North Federal, alleyway – An officer on patrol spotted a person passed out in the alley between two dumpsters and identified him as Allen Whiteplume, 38, Riverton. He was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .370. He also had an outstanding city warrant.

4:20 p.m. 600 block South Federal – A man throwing rocks at vehicles was identified as Christopher Monroe, 39, Arapahoe. He was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .273

4:36 p.m. Riverton City Park – An officer on patrol noticed a man slumped over a picnic table and contacted Dudley C’Bearing, 37, Fort Washakie, who was arrested for public intoxication with a BAC of .273

5:01 p.m. 100 block Blackfoot Ave.- A report was received that a five-year-old boy had severe bruising on his body. A report was taken and investigation initiated.

5:18 p.m. 700 block East Adams – Four chickens flew the coop but later returned to their home. They were not taken.

7:23 p.m. 900 block East Sunset – A 57-year-old man was complaining of lung pain, again, according to an RPD report and was transported by EMS

8:09 p.m. 3100 West Main – Police provided assistance to Riverton Firefighters who were investigating an electric smoke smell.

8:35 p.m. 900 block East Fremont Ave. – Officers arrested Jessie Bearing, 44, Riverton for public intoxication and damaging property for having destroyed two garden lights at the Reporting Party’s residence.

10:21 p.m. 1500 block North Federal – Officers contacted Shado Blackburn, 27, Ethete and arrested him for public intoxication.

November 18

5:53 a.m. 100 block Shoshone Dr.- A white 2006 Buick traveling north on Shoshone Drive struck a parked white 2000 Chevrolet truck causing major damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Buick then walked away from the scene. A report was taken and the 15-year-old female driver has been identified.

2:27 p.m. 4200 Airport Road – A puppy was reported to have its head stuck in a container. The puppy’s head was extricated intact to a wagging tail.

4:53 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie St. – A group of 8 or 9 children were crying, screaming and laughing. An investigating officer found them having fun on a trampoline.

10:35 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A woman getting “mouthy” and who was fighting with a subject in her room was reported for being disorderly. Officers made contact with Marcella Tapia, 51, Lander and although they cautioned her about her behavior she continued to scream and yell profanely whereupon she was arrested for disturbance. A search of her person incident to that arrest produced a quantity of marijuana and she was also charged with that.

November19

12:26 a.m. 500 block East Main St. – A girl left her aunt’s house at 1:30 yesterday afternoon. no phone or vehicle description provided – A runaway report was taken on a 16-year-old Riverton girl and she was placed into NCIC.

11:36 a.m. 100 block South 1st St. – Wires were reported down on the bike path. The RPD assisted Riverton Firefighters.

November 20

6:27 a.m. 700 block East Monroe at South Federal – A two vehicle crash was reported between a car and a tractor-trailer combination. No injuries. A report is pending.