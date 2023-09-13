Riverton P.D. – Girl Cited for Shoplifting after Returning to Fetch a Cell Phone

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

September 11

7:22 a.m. 200 block East Monroe – A man called to report his daughter had run into a gas meter and that it was leaking. Black Hills Energy was contacted.

12:15 p.m. East Madison Avenue – The RPD assisted Fremont County Deputies on a search for a suspect at large in the area.

5:48 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 14-year-old Riverton girl shoplifted a bottle of wine valued at $22.46 and left the store but returned a short while later when she realized she’d left her cell phone there. She was cited for shoplifting and MUI with a BAC of .105 and then released to a parent.

6:37 p.m. Riverton City Park – Simple Assault Reported: A 41-year-old male subject was bleeding from his nose and mouth and could only describe his assailant as “A bigger lady” He was transported to the hospital by EMS and a report was taken.