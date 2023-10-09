Riverton Man to Prison for Strangulation of Victim

A 29-year-old Riverton man was sentenced to 30 months in prison October 5 for assault by strangulation. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne imposed the sentence on Steven Cole C’Bearing in Federal Court in Cheyenne.

According to court documents, on May 18, 2023, C’Bearing had been drinking and became upset with the victim in this case. He struck the victim in the head and neck, then strangled the victim with his hands and later with his leg around the victim’s neck. The defendant was charged by complaint in June, he waived the indictment, and pled guilty in July.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.