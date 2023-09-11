Riverton Man to Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Shawn Lee Gardner, age 24, of Riverton, was sentenced on September 1, 2023, to 34 months imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Casper imposed the sentence which includes five years of supervised release following Gardner’s prison term, and approximately $832 in restitution.

According to court documents, Gardner engaged in sex with a 12-year-old girl, whom he had met on Snap Chat.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobsen. Gardner was indicted by the federal grand jury in March and pled guilty in June, 2023.