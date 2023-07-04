Riverton dancers ready to roll competition at Nationals

SEASIDE, OREGON – Many young girls across the country have their pick of the litter as far as sports go, whether they be recreational or competitive high school and middle school athletics, but there’s one sport that brings more than just trophies. Dance has helped hundreds, maybe even thousands of girls across Fremont County but the instructors and the performance routines do more than just keep girls in shape and allow them to be better than you on the dance floor, it can also help you become a champion.

The epitome of that is the Room to Dance studio in Riverton which is heading to the West coast this weekend to compete in their sixth National Tournament in the last eight years, competing in the 2023 Pacific Northwest Nationals.

When you walk into the Room to Dance studio off Lincoln Street the first thing you will notice is the exorbitant amount of trophies, championship banners and awards that have the Riverton business’ name on them.

After that you might notice the wall of mirrors, or maybe the piano on the side of the mats, also covered in first place trophies. But one thing that is unmistakable is the talent you’ll see practicing on the black-and-white floor to some poppy music. You’ll hear them laugh and joke with each other while attempting to do some sort of flexible movement that makes most people cringe at the thought of attempting it themselves.

The girls practiced their routines on their black and white floor in Riverton (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

That talent has been on display quite often over the past decade under instructor and choreographer Jessica “Jessie” Murray, and this year she and her assistant choreographer believe they have the best squad they’ve ever had heading into the big weekend in Oregon.

“I feel like we’re in a better place this year going into nationals,“ Murray said about her 2023 team. “We’re just in a different place … The girls are on another level with the commitment and the hard work they put in this year, they’re just so ready for this.”

But she’s not the only one who believes that this team might be better than other National Championship caliber teams, her assistant choreographer and former student dancer Kylee Kraus is also under the impression that this group will be special in Seaside.

“These girls are going to do amazing,” Kraus added. “This is probably the best group we’ve had in a long time.”

Hannah Neuendorf poked the toes out in the middle of a dance, the future Utah Tech student will be competing in her final Nationals tournament for Room to Dance this weekend (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Twelve girls and one boy will be traveling to the big tournament when it’s all said and done, all hoping to bring back as much hardware as they can. Two of those girls, Mya Whitaker and Hannah Neuendorf, have been best friends since they were six years old and will be competing for the Riverton dance group for the final time before they head their separate ways.

Whitaker, who recently signed with Idaho State University, was Murray’s “original student” and has been learning and winning with her for over a decade, making this National Tournament even more bittersweet for the longtime dance coach.

The dancers competing for Room to Dance showed off their flexibility at a practice this past week (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“This nationals is really important to me because my original dancer, mya, this is her last dance here.” Murray said with a smile. “Her and Hannah may be leaving here but dance is more than that … We call ourselves a studio family [because] this is their family. Even when they leave and move on, their trophies are hanging up, their pictures are around the room, they’re still family, I can’t stress it enough.”

Neuendorf, who will be going to Utah Tech in the fall to study Professional Technical Writing, can be seen in the middle of the performances alongside Whitaker. That’s because that’s where the eyes of the crowd are drawn and they’re not afraid of the leadership role that comes with that spot.

“I think that Mya [Whitaker] and I both have done a really good job of stepping into that leadership role,” Neuendorf said during a particularly hot practice. “All these girls are like my little sisters so it’s kind of hard to navigate that friendship as well as being a leader at the same time, but I think Mya and I have done a good job being successful in that.”

Neuendorf and Whitaker may be the oldest dancers coming out of Riverton when Seaside’s tournament begins, but Murray is bringing everyone from ages eight to 18, including her young daughter Addilyn Smart. Even though Smart is the youngest on the team this is her second National Tournament that she’s attended and performed at, setting the stage for another decade of growth and experience that Room to Dance can build around even more.

But Smart is just a small piece of a much larger puzzle, literally, as she is just one of the girls performing their own individual routines. In fact, between all the girls traveling and dancing on the big stage, there will be four large group routines, four small group routines, multiple duets, and 16 solos.

“Dance is the one thing we do where we compete as a team but we also have to compete against each other individually,” Murray explained. “They have to work as a team, and they have to get along as a team, then there’s a moment where they have to compete against their teammate and one of them is going to walk away with a trophy and the other may not.”

Needless to say, the group of girls are prepared to dominate at Seaside’s humongous tournament. And even if they don’t bring back every single trophy, Murray will still feel like they are all winners as long as they feel they did their best and got better over the course of the season.

“It’s not about awards, it’s about how we feel when we’re done dancing,“ Murray said. “What I would like is that we show improvement every time we go up on stage. I’d like to see that, by the end of nationals, we’ve learned something new [or] we either made a change that helped us improve in something. We’d ideally like to see our score go up, but for me I just want these guys to feel good about themselves when they get off stage. It feels good knowing that they committed, finished and followed through with this.”

You can root on the girls all week long at Room to Dance in Riverton, but when they come back their summer will officially be starting as Murray allows her dancers the rest of the warm season to do with as they please. After school begins, Murray and Kraus will be back at it with returning girls and boys as well as new children looking to make it to the biggest stage in dance.

If you or someone you know would like to enroll a child or just check out Room to Dance you can call (307) 349-6508.