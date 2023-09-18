Riverton Councilors to consider new Restaurant Liquor License Tuesday

The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday evening in regular session with a Life Saving Award at the top of the agenda, plus a presentation from the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, a public hearing and consideration of a restaurant liquor license application from El Vaquero Mexican Bar and Grill at 116 North 6th East, A Memorandum of Understanding for the city’s participation in the DUI Task Force, reallocation of $10,000 from the city’s Contract for Community Services budget, and the second reading of an ordinance to prohibit defecation in outside public places An executive session is planned for personnel. The meeting at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall Tuesday night.

The agenda is copied below: