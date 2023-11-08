Riverton Councilors reject EDGE Recommendations; Fund Hospital Again

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night rejected two of four recommendations from its Half Cent Economic Development Tax Committee, EDGE, and funded one application that the committee had rejected. Projects that were denied funding included one from Arcadia Minerals who is developing several rare earth mineral claims near Worland but would headquarter its business in Riverton. Also denied was a request from HoneyFly Company, who proposed a guided fly fishing business with fishing tackle and fly-tying at their East Main and North Federal location plus producing mead and honey-related products such as beeswax. Receiving funding was an application from Miller Bulk Goods, LLC ($19,215) who proposed a bulk food business in Riverton and Spotted Buffalo, LLC ($65,000) to expand the number of kennels they have for boarding dogs.

The EDGE Committee had rejected a request from the Riverton Medical District because, as reported by EDGE Board member Cody Beers at the meeting, “it did not meet the requirements of retaining or increasing employment, but rather it would pay a salary for a supervisor and pay for marketing expenses generated by a firm in Casper. Beers said the Medical District was urged to return with an application that met the criteria of the program. They had requested $36,958.

Council member Mike Bailey raised a concern that some of the projects were funded at 100 percent of the request and others at only 14 percent. Arcadia, for example, had requested funding for an all terrain vehicle to safely ferry investors and others to the mineral development sites. Hal Heron, president of Arcadia, explained that he had already drilled two wells and had the assay work done, but needed to get investors to the site to fund the next phase of development. He said when the ATV would not be used, it would be available to search and rescue. But the council voted it down 4-2, the same vote to reject HoneyFly.

As for the medical district, council member Kristie Sailsbury championed their funding proposal. “the people doing this put in thousands of their own money and a lot of time. The hospital is the number one priority in the community They need to be funded and supported,” she said. That argument held sway and their application was approved unanimously. The city has now contributed over $900,000 to the hospital project.

As the discussion began on the EDGE recommendations, Council member Kyle Larson suggested holding a work session to fully vet the applications. Speaking against that, Mayor Tim Hancock said, “That is part of the reason we have EDGE is to go through the minutia and come to us with a recommendation.” Sailsbury said each of the applications had been vetted. “We have them jump through a lot of hoops already,”

Council member Dean Peranteaux said he wanted to hear from the applicants so he could ask questions.

During the debate on the Arcadia application, Heron said the EDGE Committee reviewed his application “exhaustively” and asked a lot of questions. He said this was the first time he’d asked for money and that he still had to raise upwards of $14-million. He said he wanted to build “a mini-U.S. Energy” type business here. He noted that he had already employed a Riverton engineering firm to do work on the project, helping to keep those jobs in town.

To that, Bailey said minerals are very important, “but my only deterrent to this is I don’t believe taxpayers should fund 100 percent of anyone’s projects. I support your endeavor,” he said. When it came time to vote, Bailey was outvoted 4-2 with Councilors Larson, Sailsbury and Cox voting with the Mayor to deny the request. Voting with Bailey was Dean Peranteaux.

The vote, 4-2 against, was the same in denying HoneyFly, but with Bailey casting a no vote along with Peranteaux, Larson and the Mayor. Cox, who is involved in the Honey Fly project, recused herself from the discussion and the vote.

After trying to reduce the funds proposed for Spotted Buffalo, an amendment to accomplish that by Bailey failed for lack of a second, then the project was approved. Also getting a unanimous vote was the Miller Bulk Foods application. They will house their store directly north of the current Fremont Local market. Owner Mike Miller said he, for instance, would be able to sell someone two ounces of a special flour, or two pounds of the same which a consumer cannot do at a big box store.

At the end of the evening, Sailsbury suggested those applicants who were not funded should try again. “Meet with our city administrator and staff and ask why you were denied and then rework your applications,” she said.

Peranteaux also asked the EDGE Committee to not be discouraged over the council’s overturning of their recommendations. He said the committee serves a valuable contribution to the council and their work is appreciated.”

Not all of the funds available this quarter for EDGE were expended and Administrative Services Director Mia Harris said the remaining $71.146 would be added to the next quarter’s total.

Council member Karla Borders was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.