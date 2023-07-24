Riverton Councilors Approved Contract for Services Funding Agreements and made appointments

The Riverton City Council on July 18th approved a number of items, including an open container permit for the Sugarbeats Concert at City Park on August 12th. The permit was for Bar 10.

In other action:

• The council approved Ryan Axthelm as a member and Holly Cassity as an alternate member of the city’s Tree Board. The recent resignation of Val Green from the board opened up a seat on the body. Axthelm was an alternate.

• The council approved Jack Schmidt’s appointment to the EDGE (Evolve, Diversity, and Grow our Economy) half-cent tax economic development committee.

• Approved on Third and Final reading was Ordinance No. 23-007 to clarify references to the positions of City Clerk and City Treasurer in the city Code. Those definitions have taken several forms over the years, according to a memo to the council from City Administrator Kyle Butterfield. “The position of clerk, for example, has vacillated between Administrative Services Director and City Clerk. The position of treasurer has also changed from being tied to the clerk position or aforementioned director position. Currently the Finance Director is referenced in municipal code as the ex officio treasurer.” Butterfield said the ordinance “clarifies language related to the position of clerk and changes references to the position of Finance Director to City Treasurer.”

• The councilors approved, on second reading, Ordinance No. 23-008 to rezone the Riverview Cove Subdivision Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 to Residential District R2-A. When the property was annexed to the city in March of 2022, Community Services Director Michael Miller said they were never intended to be zoned R-1, but a clerical error occurred so the rezone was necessary. A fifth lot at the subdivision was zoned Commercial District C-1. The subdivision is along West Riverview Road just past the Hill Street Intersection.

• Approved, on first reading, after a public hearing, was Ordinance No. 23-009, the Reddon Addition along Raintree Drive adjacent to the current city limits. There are five lots being proposed for the annexation, each is zoned R2-A. The only expense to the petitioner, Jay Reddon, will be the installation of a fire hydrant. Individual owners of the lots, when sold, would be responsible for purchasing the tie-ins to the current city utilities.

• Contract for Services. Administrative Services Director Mia Harris, in a memo to the council, said the city “receives direct distribution funding from the State of Wyoming each year. Historically, the monies are allocated towards one-time purchases and capital expenditures, and a portion is provided to local programs and organizations that benefit the community’s citizens. These organizations are not under the the direct oversight of the City of Riverton and are not maintained as city departments. Contracts for Community Services Funding Agreements were approved for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with one exception. It was noted that the Riverton Senior Citizens Center request for $10,000 for a roofing project might’ve been already been funded in total by the county commissioners. That will be investigated and, if true, that would free up $10,000 for another organization. The $265,000 in approved grants include: $5,000 for Central Wyoming CATS Museum; $3,000 Riverton Swim Club; $20,000 Fremont County Youth Services; $5,000 Riverton Volunteer Fire Department; $2,500 Riverton Little League; $1,700 Volunteers of America; $45,000 PAWS For Life Animal League; $16,000 WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center; $4,000 Injury Prevention Resources; $127,000 “R” Recreation; $1,800 Family & Community Support Team; and $34,000 Eagles Hope Transitions. The funding requests of $5,000 or less will be distributed in one payment. Requests over $5,000 will be provided quarterly. It was noted the funding satisfied Council Goal #5–Support Community Improvements and Events.