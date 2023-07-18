Riverton Council Tonight to Make Appointments; Act on Ordinances and Contract for Services

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening with seven action items and one presentation, that being for the annual National Night Out. Action items include citizen appointments to the half-cent economic development tax committee known as EDGE and the City’s tree board. Third and final reading will be held to update the city code to create separate offices of the city clerk and city treasure, second reading on the Riverview Cove Subdivision, and first reading and public hearing on the Reddon Addition Plat and Annexation. A public hearing and first reading is also set for a zone change for the Presbyterian Church property. Finally contracts for service agreements will be acted upon.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall tomorrow night preceded by the Finance Committee report at 6:45. Read the agenda below: