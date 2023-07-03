Riverton Council to Receive E.DG.E. Funding Recommendations

The Riverton city Council meeting has been moved to Wednesday this week to avoid the July 4th celebrations with a rather full agenda, including a fireworks application from the Riverton Rendezvous committee after the balloon rally on July 15th,, the third and final reading of moving the age to purchase tobacco and vape products from 18 to 21, the second reading of an ordinance reestablishing the positions of city clerk and city treasurer, which currently exist but in a different format, first reading of the Riverview Cove Subdivision Rezoning, approval of a contract for the Airport Master Plan, and EDGE half-cent economic development tax awards to Brown Sugar Roastery, Golden Buffalo Jewelry, Riverton Ice Hockey and Wild Mushrooms. The meeting is at 7 pm. Wednesday at City Hall. See the agenda below: