Riverton Council to Act on Updated Snow Removal Policy on Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday with a full agenda. Action items include approval of the city’s updated snow removal policy, a big award for a new police SUV, rejection of a bid for a street sweeper and first reading and public hearing on a new ordinance including prohibiting defecation in public into a current ordinance that prohibits urinating in public. In a memo to the council, Police Chief Eric Hurtado wrote, “Riverton Police Department has responded to an increase number of complaints regarding persons(s) urinating or defecating in public. The current City of Riverton Ordinance covers the act of urinating in public but does not clearly specify the act of defecation as a criminal offense. Urinating and defecating in public frighten and offend many people. These behaviors also create a public health risk because of the spread of diseases and other health hazards stemming from human waste. Such concerns and the smell associated with public urination and defecation discourage people from patronizing establishments.”

Councilors will also act on a liquor license transfer of ownership of the Starting Gate LLC to 307 Horse Racing at 1409 West Main Street, look at approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lower Wind River Conservation District for the installation of gutter bins to some of the city’s storm drain catch basins to catch sediment before it enters the Wind River and approval to seek a Department of Justice Grant to repair a dispatch console at the RPD.

The meeting at city hall begins at 7 p.m. See the agenda below: